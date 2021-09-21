CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines North Dakota Has Received So Far

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0c2wHfSY00 It has now been 40 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of September 19, the U.S. has sent 466,561,785 doses of the vaccine across the country -- equivalent to 142.1% of the U.S. population.

While the initial distribution of the vaccine took longer than federal projections had indicated, in recent months the U.S. has made great leaps in the worldwide race to administer vaccinations -- and some states are faring far better than others. Under the current system, led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sends states limited shipments of the vaccine as well as funding and tasks them with distributing the vaccine in accordance with relatively loose federal guidelines. The distribution of the vaccine is based on the size of the adult population in every state, which -- according to some experts -- can create inequities in states where the spread of COVID-19 is worse and a larger share of the population is at risk.

North Dakota has received a total of 903,210 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of September 19. Adjusted for population, North Dakota has received 118,521.9 vaccines per 100,000 residents -- less than the national average of 142,140.6 vaccines per 100,000 Americans and the 2nd fewest of any state.

While North Dakota has so far received fewer vaccines per capita than the nation as a whole, the state has a greater need for vaccines than the rest of the country. As of September 19, there were 16,353.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in North Dakota -- greater than the national rate of 12,611.3 cases per 100,000 Americans and the second highest of all 50 states.

While the federal government distributes vaccines to states, it is up to state governments to administer the vaccine -- creating variations in both the percentage of vaccines that have been administered and the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated. In North Dakota, 80.6% of allocated vaccines have been administered to residents, in line with the national average of 82.6% and the 20th smallest share of all states.

The administered vaccines amount to 95.6% of the state population, lower than the 117.5% national figure and the seventh smallest share of all states.

While a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated due to a lack of supply, there are some who have no plans to receive a vaccine at all. According to a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 59.2% of U.S. adults 18 and over who have not yet received the vaccine will either probably not or definitely not get a COVID-19 vaccine in the future. In North Dakota, 76.3% of adults who have not yet received the vaccine report that they will probably not or definitely not get a vaccine in the future, the largest share of any state. The most common reason cited for not wanting a vaccine was being concerned about possible side effects. Other commonly cited reasons include not trusting COVID-19 vaccines, that they were planning to wait and see if it is safe, and not trusting the government.

To determine the states getting the most and least vaccines from the federal government, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of vaccines administered as of September 19 per 100,000 residents. Vaccine counts were adjusted for population using one-year data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Data on confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 19 came from various state and local health departments and were adjusted for population using 2019 ACS data. Data on the percentage of adults who probably will not or definitely will not get a COVID-19 vaccine and their reasons for not getting one came from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, conducted from August 18, 2021 to August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in North Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Population Vaccines distributed per 100,000 Vaccines administered as % of pop. COVID-19 cases per 100,000
1 West Virginia 1,792,147 164,481 85.6% 11,996
2 Vermont 623,989 164,426 142.4% 4,560
3 Maryland 6,045,680 162,561 129.6% 8,523
4 Hawaii 1,415,872 160,835 130.3% 5,014
5 Rhode Island 1,059,361 159,505 135.5% 15,826
6 Massachusetts 6,892,503 157,299 140.3% 11,413
7 Delaware 973,764 157,054 121.4% 12,945
8 Maine 1,344,212 156,826 133.2% 6,145
9 Oregon 4,217,737 156,607 122.0% 7,245
10 New Hampshire 1,359,711 156,039 127.0% 8,332
11 Connecticut 3,565,287 155,558 138.8% 10,707
12 New Jersey 8,882,190 154,998 128.1% 12,647
13 Florida 21,477,737 149,243 121.7% 16,174
14 New York 19,453,561 148,688 130.4% 12,082
15 Pennsylvania 12,801,989 147,529 124.2% 10,618
16 Virginia 8,535,519 147,126 125.0% 9,642
17 Washington 7,614,893 146,312 129.5% 8,059
18 California 39,512,223 145,886 125.7% 11,577
19 Texas 28,995,881 141,897 109.5% 13,328
20 Colorado 5,758,736 140,400 122.5% 11,190
21 Alaska 731,545 140,171 104.9% 12,864
22 Illinois 12,671,821 139,608 119.0% 12,487
23 New Mexico 2,096,829 136,094 130.5% 11,593
24 Minnesota 5,639,632 135,541 116.4% 11,996
25 North Carolina 10,488,084 134,166 105.0% 12,542
26 Arizona 7,278,717 133,987 110.9% 14,507
27 Alabama 4,903,185 133,490 89.8% 15,538
28 Georgia 10,617,423 133,461 97.9% 14,256
29 Michigan 9,986,857 133,386 104.7% 11,044
30 Arkansas 3,017,804 131,112 97.9% 15,876
31 Iowa 3,155,070 130,824 107.6% 13,600
32 Kansas 2,913,314 130,625 103.9% 13,514
33 South Dakota 884,659 130,211 105.8% 15,696
34 South Carolina 5,148,714 130,056 99.4% 15,728
35 Nebraska 1,934,408 128,467 109.9% 13,281
36 Nevada 3,080,156 127,970 108.1% 13,222
37 Missouri 6,137,428 126,051 100.5% 12,945
38 Kentucky 4,467,673 125,820 107.2% 14,318
39 Mississippi 2,976,149 125,791 90.9% 15,829
40 Ohio 11,689,100 125,070 101.8% 11,286
41 Wisconsin 5,822,434 124,769 114.7% 13,127
42 Oklahoma 3,956,971 124,760 102.3% 14,909
43 Tennessee 6,829,174 123,342 97.7% 17,093
44 Utah 3,205,958 122,874 104.9% 15,201
45 Montana 1,068,778 121,824 99.7% 12,855
46 Indiana 6,732,219 121,172 98.4% 13,639
47 Louisiana 4,648,794 120,994 95.0% 15,526
48 Idaho 1,787,065 120,211 85.4% 13,336
49 North Dakota 762,062 118,522 95.6% 16,353
50 Wyoming 578,759 111,382 87.7% 14,323

Related
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
wbrc.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is seeing the most breakthrough cases?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Being fully vaccinated does not mean you will be completely protected from COVID-19. The vaccines do offer some protection and a better chance of survival, but Alabama has had a number of hospitalizations and deaths among those considered fully vaccinated. Deputy State Health Officer, Dr. Karen...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chronicle

State Workers Are Getting Exemptions to Avoid COVID-19 Vaccine — But Will They Keep Their Jobs?

OLYMPIA — Washington government agencies are granting hundreds of religious and medical exemptions for state workers who don't want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. But so far, agencies like the Washington State Patrol have granted just a handful of accommodations that would allow workers exempted from getting the vaccine to keep their jobs by working in a position or schedule that protects others from potential infection.
WASHINGTON STATE
Healthline

New COVID-19 Restrictions Are Making Unvaccinated People More and More Isolated

People who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are now facing more restrictions at jobs, entertainment venues, sporting events, and restaurants. The unvaccinated say the growing limitations make them feel isolated and targeted. Experts say it’s important to understand the feelings of the unvaccinated, but add that restrictions are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bring Me The News

4 major Minnesota hospitals reveal how many COVID-19 patients are fully vaccinated, unvaccinated

While the COVID vaccines are shown to be effective albeit not bulletproof at preventing infection from the virus, their effectiveness at preventing hospitalization and death is much greater. Four Minnesota healthcare institutions provided specific data that shows the percentage of hospitalized COVID-19 patients who are fully vaccinated, and how many...
MINNESOTA STATE
Best Life

These 8 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

A week after the U.S. reported the first sustained drops in nationally reported COVID cases, numbers appear to be back on the rise once again. As the highly contagious Delta variant continues to take its toll, some particularly hard-hit states are reporting COVID surges that are some of the worst seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC 15 News

Unheard Concerns: Thousands blame COVID-19 vaccine for hearing problems

More than 10,000 Americans have reported tinnitus as a possible side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, and some are now questioning why the FDA and CDC are not taking a deeper look into their claims about hearing problems. Did you experience tinnitus or other hearing issues after getting coronavirus or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
San Francisco Chronicle

Here's why California has the lowest COVID rate in the nation

California hit the lowest coronavirus case rate in the nation Friday — thanks not only to high vaccination and masking, but also to a state culture that generally embraces public health precautions, experts said. Despite the highly contagious delta variant, which accounts for essentially all COVID cases in California, coronavirus...
Best Life

These 2 States Have Handled COVID the Worst, Virus Expert Says

As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, so has our understanding of the virus and how we combat the spread of the disease. Unfortunately, waves of outbreaks brought on by new variants have also forced health officials to act quickly to bring down new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in their respective areas. But while all states suffered missteps and tragedies throughout the pandemic, one expert points out that officials in two states in particular appear to have handled COVID the worst: Florida and South Dakota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

The Delta Variant Has Now Peaked in These 4 States, Experts Say

The Delta variant has wreaked havoc across the U.S. over the last few months, fueling a rapid increase in cases in nearly every state, and hitting areas where vaccination rates are lower especially hard. Now, the highly infectious COVID variant appears to be declining in some states, just as it's rising in others. According to data from Johns Hopkins, there were nearly 300 percent more new COVID cases this Labor Day weekend than there were last year in 2020. So, why is the situation starting to improve in areas that until recently saw the most dramatic spikes?
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtoninformer.com

A Third of U.S. COVID Deaths Last Week Were in 3 States: Report

Three states accounted for roughly one-third of last week’s coronavirus-related deaths, according to federal data. Of the U.S.’s 9,500 deaths, a third came from Texas, Georgia and Alabama, ABC News reported. The United States has logged approximately 42 million coronavirus cases and 679,000 related deaths since the start of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whdh.com

All but 2 counties in New England considered high-risk for COVID-19 transmission

BOSTON (WHDH) - All but two counties in New England are now considered high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest data from the CDC shows that every county in New England, with the exception of Vermont’s Addison County and Maine’s Sagadahoc County, have a high COVID transmission rate with more than 100 new cases reported per 100,000 residents between Sept. 15 and Sept. 21.
BOSTON, MA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Industry in West Virginia

Pick any two cities or towns in the United States, and each will be home to people who work in very similar fields. Certain occupations in areas like education, sanitation, law enforcement, health care, and retail are common across the country as they are practical necessities. Still, the occupational makeup of different parts of the […]
ECONOMY
The Independent

West Virginia governor warns of ‘terrible, terrible carnage’ as US passes 40 million Covid cases

The US has a case of long Covid, having now topped more than 40 million known cases, more than the population of the whole state of California. Leaders across the country — and the political spectrum — are urging people to get vaccinated to stop what one governor called “terrible, terrible carnage.”“We’ve got a really big time situation in West Virginia. Rights or no rights, you need to really get vaccinated. You need to give to your neighbours, I know you’re loving, caring people. We’ve got to do this,” West Virginia governor Jim Justice said on Monday, after reading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
