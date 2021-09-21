CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County in the Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0c2wHYEL00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 187,072 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,309 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Birmingham-Hoover is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Birmingham metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Bibb County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,889 infections in Bibb County, or 17,264 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Bibb County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Birmingham area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 333 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Bibb County, compared to 254 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Birmingham-Hoover metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Bibb County, AL 17,264 3,889 333 75
2 St. Clair County, AL 16,865 14,724 309 270
3 Shelby County, AL 16,453 34,758 133 281
4 Jefferson County, AL 16,401 108,230 259 1,712
5 Blount County, AL 16,085 9,272 253 146
6 Walker County, AL 15,578 10,047 470 303
7 Chilton County, AL 14,004 6,152 291 128

