This Is the County in the Lubbock, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Lubbock metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 62,899 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,088 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lubbock is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Lubbock metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lubbock County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 61,228 infections in Lubbock County, or 20,311 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Lubbock County than they are across all of the Lubbock area, however. There have been a total of 293 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lubbock County, in line with 301 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lubbock metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

