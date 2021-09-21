CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

This Is the County in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0c2wHJEg00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 218,623 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,540 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Sacramento metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sacramento County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 148,453 infections in Sacramento County, or 9,831 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Sacramento County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Sacramento area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 136 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sacramento County, compared to 121 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Sacramento County, CA 9,831 148,453 136 2,052
2 Placer County, CA 9,384 35,668 92 350
3 Yolo County, CA 8,786 18,888 111 239
4 El Dorado County, CA 8,365 15,614 66 123

Most Obese States in America

Recent public health crises, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic, have overshadowed a longer-standing problem in the United States — obesity. Since the early 1960s, the share of American adults under age 75 who are considered obese more than tripled. Currently, an estimated 72.2 million Americans age 20 and up are obese, or […]
HEALTH
