New Castle County, DE

This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0c2wHHTE00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 653,230 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,763 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Philadelphia metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, New Castle County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 73,024 infections in New Castle County, or 13,154 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in New Castle County than they are across all of the Philadelphia area, however. There have been a total of 171 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in New Castle County, compared to 223 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

These are all the counties in Delaware where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 New Castle County, DE 13,154 73,024 171 949
2 Camden County, NJ 12,320 62,507 272 1,379
3 Gloucester County, NJ 11,959 34,782 233 679
4 Burlington County, NJ 11,255 50,237 204 910
5 Salem County, NJ 10,945 6,932 309 196
6 Philadelphia County, PA 10,789 169,984 245 3,865
7 Bucks County, PA 10,681 66,903 216 1,356
8 Delaware County, PA 10,213 57,551 257 1,447
9 Montgomery County, PA 9,520 78,184 215 1,768
10 Chester County, PA 8,829 45,659 163 842
11 Cecil County, MD 7,284 7,467 160 164

Comments / 0

