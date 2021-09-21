CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0c2wHGaV00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located in Maryland, a total of 231,616 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 8,292 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Baltimore-Columbia-Towson has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Baltimore metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Baltimore has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 57,329 infections in the city of Baltimore, or 9,326 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Baltimore have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Baltimore area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 210 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Baltimore, compared to 167 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Baltimore City, MD 9,326 57,329 210 1,293
2 Baltimore County, MD 8,651 71,597 211 1,743
3 Anne Arundel County, MD 8,604 48,844 124 705
4 Harford County, MD 7,433 18,658 127 318
5 Queen Anne's County, MD 6,867 3,389 120 59
6 Howard County, MD 6,745 21,270 85 267
7 Carroll County, MD 6,285 10,529 161 270

Most Obese States in America

Recent public health crises, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic, have overshadowed a longer-standing problem in the United States — obesity. Since the early 1960s, the share of American adults under age 75 who are considered obese more than tripled. Currently, an estimated 72.2 million Americans age 20 and up are obese, or […]
COVID-19: Vallejo, CA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. […]
