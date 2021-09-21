CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0c2wHFhm00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, which covers parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, a total of 2,635,304 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,183 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across New York-Newark-Jersey City , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader New York metro area comprises 25 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Richmond County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 84,600 infections in Richmond County, or 17,844 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Richmond County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the New York area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 400 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Richmond County, compared to 333 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Richmond County, NY 17,844 84,600 400 1,896
2 Rockland County, NY 15,528 50,261 237 766
3 Passaic County, NJ 15,528 78,265 392 1,975
4 Suffolk County, NY 15,059 224,068 235 3,498
5 Nassau County, NY 15,043 204,062 239 3,239
6 Ocean County, NJ 14,570 86,244 379 2,244
7 Westchester County, NY 14,416 139,665 240 2,325
8 Orange County, NY 14,230 53,821 235 887
9 Hudson County, NJ 14,094 94,236 352 2,354
10 Union County, NJ 13,927 77,028 364 2,013
11 Bronx County, NY 13,919 200,138 464 6,671
12 Monmouth County, NJ 13,846 86,312 269 1,676
13 Queens County, NY 13,163 302,546 440 10,106
14 Essex County, NJ 12,884 102,245 391 3,105
15 Bergen County, NJ 12,240 113,835 315 2,929
16 Middlesex County, NJ 12,207 100,913 291 2,402
17 Kings County, NY 12,074 314,024 411 10,678
18 Putnam County, NY 11,762 11,653 96 95
19 Dutchess County, NY 11,314 33,251 163 480
20 Morris County, NJ 11,089 54,822 256 1,268
21 Sussex County, NJ 10,893 15,501 223 318
22 Somerset County, NJ 10,022 33,090 261 862
23 New York County,, NY 9,744 159,077 281 4,595
24 Hunterdon County, NJ 8,840 11,055 146 182
25 Pike County, PA 8,274 4,592 101 56

