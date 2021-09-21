This Is the County in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, which covers parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, a total of 2,635,304 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,183 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across New York-Newark-Jersey City , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader New York metro area comprises 25 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Richmond County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 84,600 infections in Richmond County, or 17,844 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Richmond County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the New York area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 400 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Richmond County, compared to 333 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.
These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Richmond County, NY
|17,844
|84,600
|400
|1,896
|2
|Rockland County, NY
|15,528
|50,261
|237
|766
|3
|Passaic County, NJ
|15,528
|78,265
|392
|1,975
|4
|Suffolk County, NY
|15,059
|224,068
|235
|3,498
|5
|Nassau County, NY
|15,043
|204,062
|239
|3,239
|6
|Ocean County, NJ
|14,570
|86,244
|379
|2,244
|7
|Westchester County, NY
|14,416
|139,665
|240
|2,325
|8
|Orange County, NY
|14,230
|53,821
|235
|887
|9
|Hudson County, NJ
|14,094
|94,236
|352
|2,354
|10
|Union County, NJ
|13,927
|77,028
|364
|2,013
|11
|Bronx County, NY
|13,919
|200,138
|464
|6,671
|12
|Monmouth County, NJ
|13,846
|86,312
|269
|1,676
|13
|Queens County, NY
|13,163
|302,546
|440
|10,106
|14
|Essex County, NJ
|12,884
|102,245
|391
|3,105
|15
|Bergen County, NJ
|12,240
|113,835
|315
|2,929
|16
|Middlesex County, NJ
|12,207
|100,913
|291
|2,402
|17
|Kings County, NY
|12,074
|314,024
|411
|10,678
|18
|Putnam County, NY
|11,762
|11,653
|96
|95
|19
|Dutchess County, NY
|11,314
|33,251
|163
|480
|20
|Morris County, NJ
|11,089
|54,822
|256
|1,268
|21
|Sussex County, NJ
|10,893
|15,501
|223
|318
|22
|Somerset County, NJ
|10,022
|33,090
|261
|862
|23
|New York County,, NY
|9,744
|159,077
|281
|4,595
|24
|Hunterdon County, NJ
|8,840
|11,055
|146
|182
|25
|Pike County, PA
|8,274
|4,592
|101
|56
