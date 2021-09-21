This Is the County in the Rochester, NY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 101,691 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,463 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Rochester has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Rochester metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Monroe County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 76,703 infections in Monroe County, or 10,306 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Monroe County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Rochester area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 154 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Monroe County, compared to 139 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rochester metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

