Rochester, NY

This Is the County in the Rochester, NY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0c2wHBAs00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 101,691 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,463 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Rochester has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Rochester metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Monroe County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 76,703 infections in Monroe County, or 10,306 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Monroe County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Rochester area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 154 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Monroe County, compared to 139 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rochester metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Monroe County, NY 10,306 76,703 154 1,148
2 Orleans County, NY 8,551 3,521 202 83
3 Livingston County, NY 7,918 5,060 99 63
4 Ontario County, NY 7,612 8,333 87 95
5 Wayne County, NY 7,393 6,717 84 76
6 Yates County, NY 5,426 1,357 104 26

Comments / 0

 

ZIP Codes With the Highest Poverty Rates in the Nation

The COVID-19 pandemic sent the U.S. unemployment rate to 14.8% in April 2020, its highest level since the Great Depression. Normally, such an economic shock would result in a spike in the national poverty rate. However, what would have likely been a steep increase has likely been mitigated by the three rounds of federal stimulus […]
Most Obese States in America

Recent public health crises, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic, have overshadowed a longer-standing problem in the United States — obesity. Since the early 1960s, the share of American adults under age 75 who are considered obese more than tripled. Currently, an estimated 72.2 million Americans age 20 and up are obese, or […]
