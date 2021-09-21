CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nokia Tablet might be coming next month

Nokia might have been the king of the mobile market in the past, but its brand never saw the same success or ubiquity in the tablet market. All throughout its tumultuous recent history, there have only been four tablets under its name, including the pocket-size Nokia N800 and N810 “Internet Tablets.” That unlucky history doesn’t seem to have fazed HMD Global, which has licensed the name for mobile devices. In its coming October event, it might be unveiling not just a new mid-range phone but its first Nokia-branded tablet as well.

Even back when Nokia still made its own devices, it barely dabbled in anything larger than a phone, although it did come out with tablet-like handsets like the odd Nokia 7710. When Microsoft “took over,” it made the Nokia Lumia 2520 that was one of the few Windows RT tablets that were ever launched. Its last attempt was the 2015 Nokia N1 above that was an Intel-based Android tablet that seemed to take on the iPad mini.

Now it seems that HMD Global will be taking a stab at carving out a name for Nokia in the tablet market. The manufacturer just teased its October event, saying that its family keeps on growing. Considering it already has dozens of smartphones, the only way it could grow would be in size.

Rumors about this Nokia-branded tablet, but there have been some whispers here and there a few months ago. Allegedly called the Nokia T20, the tablet is believed to sport a 10.36-inch display, 4GB of RAM, and a Unisoc processor. There will be only 64GB of hopefully expandable storage, and network connectivity only supports Wi-Fi and 4G.

Judging by those specs, the Nokia T20 won’t be anything mind-blowing and will most likely target entry-level markets, hopefully with an entry-level price tag as well. HMD Global’s event is scheduled for October 6, and it is also expected to announce a new 6.8-inch Nokia G50 5G powered by a Snapdragon 480.

