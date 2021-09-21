CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Alaska Will Take You To The Treadwell Mine Ruins

By Megan McDonald
 9 days ago

If you’re looking for a unique, adventurous hike, the trail out to Treadwell Mine Ruins Trail is filled with surprises. You’ll head through the forest and out to the ruins of this infamous mine. Located close to Juneau, this is a great, easy hike that the whole family will love.

If you’re in Juneau or nearby Douglas, there’s an incredible little excursion that you need to take.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZ0Os_0c2wGbgB00
Eithne-Nicole Kechari-Cole / AllTrails
Hop on a wonderful little hike through the forest that takes you straight to the ruins of the Treadwell Mine. This is an interesting trip that will have you looking forward to each new bend in the trail.

There’s an awesome hike that takes you through the remains of Treadwell Mine, and all the way out to the ocean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdg62_0c2wGbgB00
Shannon Edwards / AllTrails
This easy hike is peppered with interpretive signs, and very well groomed. In fact, much of it is paved.

The entire loop trail is only two miles in length, although if you take the spur trails down to the beach it’s a little bit further.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rnGx6_0c2wGbgB00
Shannon Edwards / AllTrails
But the trail is mostly flat, only ascending 213 feet total in elevation gain. This keeps the entire area accessible for all skill levels.

Even though the trail is short and not difficult, you’ll still want to allot several hours to explore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sQMK5_0c2wGbgB00
James Hanley / AllTrails
Pack some snacks and have some fun poking around at all the historic remnants of the area. It’s a wonderful place to learn more about Juneau’s history.

This hike is a favorite of locals and tourists alike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYjSj_0c2wGbgB00
Shannon Edwards / AllTrails
It’s peaceful and quiet, with beautiful views along the Gastineau Channel. And there’s old mining buildings and equipment just about everywhere.

Make sure you pack a good camera, because you won’t want to forget these details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bjn3e_0c2wGbgB00
Eithne-Nicole Kechari-Cole / AllTrails
And remember to pack out whatever you bring in, so that Alaska’s backcountry can stay pristine. We want the wildlife in the area to stay wild!

This is such a fun hike to adventure and explore next time you’re in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9d8m_0c2wGbgB00
Holly Denning / AllTrails
Grab a friend and head on out to this historical spot. You’ll have so much fun, you won’t want to leave!

Have you ever hiked the Treadwell Mine Ruins trail? What did you think? Was it fascinating? Let us know in the comments below!

If you’re looking for somewhere to spend the night while you’re in Juneau, be sure to book your spot that Overlooks Downtown Juneau And Gastineau Channel In This Stunning Mountain View Retreat In Alaska.

Only In Alaska

Only In Alaska

