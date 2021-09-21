A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Alaska Will Take You To The Treadwell Mine Ruins

If you’re looking for a unique, adventurous hike, the trail out to Treadwell Mine Ruins Trail is filled with surprises. You’ll head through the forest and out to the ruins of this infamous mine. Located close to Juneau, this is a great, easy hike that the whole family will love.

If you’re in Juneau or nearby Douglas, there’s an incredible little excursion that you need to take.

There’s an awesome hike that takes you through the remains of Treadwell Mine, and all the way out to the ocean.

The entire loop trail is only two miles in length, although if you take the spur trails down to the beach it’s a little bit further.

Even though the trail is short and not difficult, you’ll still want to allot several hours to explore.

This hike is a favorite of locals and tourists alike.

Make sure you pack a good camera, because you won’t want to forget these details.

This is such a fun hike to adventure and explore next time you’re in the area.

Hop on a wonderful little hike through the forest that takes you straight to the ruins of the Treadwell Mine. This is an interesting trip that will have you looking forward to each new bend in the trail.This easy hike is peppered with interpretive signs, and very well groomed. In fact, much of it is paved.But the trail is mostly flat, only ascending 213 feet total in elevation gain. This keeps the entire area accessible for all skill levels.Pack some snacks and have some fun poking around at all the historic remnants of the area. It’s a wonderful place to learn more about Juneau’s history.It’s peaceful and quiet, with beautiful views along the Gastineau Channel. And there’s old mining buildings and equipment just about everywhere.And remember to pack out whatever you bring in, so that Alaska’s backcountry can stay pristine. We want the wildlife in the area to stay wild!Grab a friend and head on out to this historical spot. You’ll have so much fun, you won’t want to leave!

Have you ever hiked the Treadwell Mine Ruins trail? What did you think? Was it fascinating? Let us know in the comments below!

