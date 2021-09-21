CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decomposition of peatland DOC affected by root exudates is driven by specific r and K strategic bacterial taxa

By Jiří Mastný
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn peatlands, decomposition of organic matter is limited by harsh environmental conditions and low decomposability of the plant material. Shifting vegetation composition from Sphagnum towards vascular plants is expected in response to climate change, which will lead to increased root exudate flux to the soil and stimulation of microbial growth and activity. We aimed to evaluate the effect of root exudates on the decomposition of recalcitrant dissolved organic carbon (DOC) and to identify microorganisms involved in this process. The exudation was mimicked by an addition of a mixture of 13C labelled compounds into the recalcitrant DOC in two realistic levels; 2% and 5% of total DOC and peatland porewater with added root exudates was incubated under controlled conditions in the lab. The early stage of incubation was characterized by a relative increase of r-strategic bacteria mainly from Gammaproteobacteria and Bacteriodetes phyla within the microbial community and their preferential use of the added compounds. At the later stage, Alphaproteobacteria and Acidobacteria members were the dominating phyla, which metabolized both the transformed 13C compounds and the recalcitrant DOC. Only higher exudate input (5% of total DOC) stimulated decomposition of recalcitrant DOC compared to non-amended control. The most important taxa with a potential to decompose complex DOC compounds were identified as: Mucilaginibacter (Bacteriodetes), Burkholderia and Pseudomonas (Gammaproteobacteria) among r-strategists and Bryocella and Candidatus Solibacter (Acidobacteria) among K-strategists. We conclude that increased root exudate inputs and their increasing C/N ratio stimulate growth and degradation potential of both r-strategic and K-strategic bacteria, which make the system more dynamic and may accelerate decomposition of peatland recalcitrant DOC.

