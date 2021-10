In the latest edition of our series of interviews with the candidates running for the Senate seat currently held by Rob Portman, 21 News managing editor Justin Mitchell speaks with Ohio state Senator Matt Dolan. Dolan talks about what he believes sets him apart from the other Republicans in the race, why the Great Lakes region is poised to be crucial to the economy of the future and why he's not worried about being singled out for criticism from former President Donald Trump.

OHIO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO