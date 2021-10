It’s rare to hear of a “monster 4-point buck,” especially in the Carolinas, but Trey Keziah of Charlotte, N.C. certainly killed one in Mecklenburg County on the evening of Sept. 15, 2021. The deer was lacking brow tines. But the mass and spread of his antler rack left no doubt that he was king of the hill in his area. It was also in full velvet, which made the deer even more unique.