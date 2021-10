BOSTON (CBS) — Gillette Stadium isn’t the only sports venue in Massachusetts to install a massive new video board. TD Garden announced Wednesday that a new 4K center-hung scoreboard and audio system is ready to debut for the 2021-22 Bruins and Celtics seasons. The Daktronics scoreboard — which has been dubbed “Hub Vision” — is now the centerpiece of TD Garden and will give fans a place to see highlights and game action in more than 4K resolution and 2.5-millimeter pixel spacing. How good is that? It is currently the highest resolution in both the NBA and the NHL. So pretty good. The...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO