ANALYSIS — Even though this fall’s election for governor in Virginia is just one race in one state, it will determine the initial narrative of the 2022 midterm elections. Former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe has had a consistent advantage over Republican Glenn Youngkin in the commonwealth, but some Democratic strategists are concerned about President Joe Biden’s drag on the race and about a lack of urgency on the Democratic side.

