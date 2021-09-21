CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Saul & Werner to Return - Chelsea Fans Select Starting XI to Face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 9 days ago

Chelsea fans have offered their decisions over the starting XI to face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup third round.

Dean Smith's side head to the English capital to west London for the second time already this month following the Premier League clash in early September when Thomas Tuchel's men came out 3-0 winners.

Now the Blues host the Midlands side on Wednesday night looking to progress into the fourth round.

Both sides come into the cup clash off the back of 3-0 victories in the league at the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iLO23_0c2wDNck00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rcr5Q_0c2wDNck00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel is likely to ring the changes to his side considering the strength in depth that the Blues have.

Chelsea will be keen to know whether Christian Pulisic and Edouard Mendy will be fit after missing the Spurs victory through injury, while they were boosted with the return of N'Golo Kante.

Tuchel could opt to hand fringe players the chance for some minutes including the likes of Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Malang Sarr. Timo Werner will be itching for a starting spot, as will Ben Chilwell who has featured just once for the club this season in all competitions.

Saul Niguez will be keen to improve on his difficult debut which came against Villa also earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rCu6w_0c2wDNck00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Trevoh Chalobah could come back into the defence, as could Reece James at right wing-back. Callum Hudson-Odoi will be pushing for minutes in the side, as will Hakim Ziyech.

Tuchel will be the man to make the selection decisions on Wednesday but Chelsea supporters have selected their starting XI's that they think should face Aston Villa.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Don't worry about your debut... mine was much worse!': Chelsea's new boy Saul Niguez reveals Thiago Silva has been comforting him over his troubled start against Aston Villa - by recalling his West Brom horror show last year

Saul Niguez has revealed that his fellow Chelsea teammate Thiago Silva reassured and supported him after his difficult debut against Aston Villa last week. The Spanish midfielder joined Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid and the club have the option to buy him on a permanent deal for £30million next summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Pulisic return 'doubtful' for Chelsea's Carabao Cup clash with Villa - Tuchel

The USMNT star tweaked his ankle on international duty and has yet to return to training. Christian Pulisic is unlikely to feature for Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday as he continues to rehab an ankle injury, says manager Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel was asked about the U.S. men's national...
SOCCER
theprideoflondon.com

Chelsea vs Aston Villa score predictions: Carabao kickoff success

Chelsea hosts Aston Villa for the second time in as many weeks as the Blues kick off their Carabao Cup campaign. Thomas Tuchel’s men were comfortable winners last time out, slotting three past Villa en route to a clean sheet. Nevertheless, both sides are expected to look drastically different in this contest. There will be heavy rotation from Tuchel and Dean Smith as they look to give stars a rest ahead of the weekend’s Premier League fixtures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Malang Sarr
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Ross Barkley
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
Person
Saul Niguez
Person
Dean Smith
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Yardbarker

Chelsea 1-1 (4-3 pens) Aston Villa | Carabao Cup

There was nothing to seperate the two sides as Chelsea's third round Carabao Cup clash against Aston Villa was settled on penalties, with the Blues winning 4-3 in the shootout. Timo Werner opened the scoring for Chelsea, connecting with a superb Reece James cross to fire his side ahead. However,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Villa#Saul Werner#Return Chelsea Fans#Xi#English
Yardbarker

Timo Werrner on Chelsea's Carabao Cup Victory Over Aston Villa

Chelsea goalscorer Timo Werner has opened up on the Blues' Carabao Cup third round win against Aston Villa. The victory sees Thomas Tuchel's side progress to the next round, where they will face Southampton. Werner netted the opener with a header from close range nine minutes into the second half after Reece James whipped in a pin-point cross from the right-hand side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IBTimes

League Cup: Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Key Player Will Miss Aston Villa Game

Thomas Tuchel confirmed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will not feature in Chelsea’s League Cup clash with Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Mendy suffered an injury against Zenit St Petersburg last week in the Champions League towards the end of the game and that led to his absence in the Blues’ Premier League away fixture against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. Kepa Arrizabalaga started for Chelsea and kept a cleen sheet as Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger scored for the visitors.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-1 (4-3 pens) Aston Villa | Carabao Cup

Chelsea progressed through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after defeating Aston Villa 4-3 on penalties. In a poor first half, the game really kicked off in the final forty-five. Reece James' cross found the head of Timo Werner to put the Blues one up. However, a Cameron Archer levelled for Dean Smith's side to force a penalty shootout.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 (4-3 pens) Aston Villa | Carabao Cup

Chelsea needed penalties to edge past Aston Villa 1-1 (4-3 pens) at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening. Timo Werner's well taken header in the 54th minute looked set to send the home side on their way, but Cameron Archer was not to be upstaged in that department and crashed home a bullet header just ten minutes later.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
341
Followers
3K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy