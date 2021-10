I'm running ESXi 6.7 and vCenter 6.7. I have a cluster established. My vCenter appliance is running on a hypervisor in this cluster. I would like to enable HA but I appear to have a chicken and egg problem. I need vCenter to setup HA but when I try to do it, I get an error stating that I have running virtual machines. Well, yeah, I need my vCenter appliance running. To make things even more complicated, we're running a vSAN in the cluster too. The vSAN is already up and running so I can't just take a host out of the cluster, move the vcsa to it, setup HA on my cluster, move the vcsa into the cluster, and then add my lone host back into the cluster.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO