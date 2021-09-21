Brittany Howard, Portugal. The Man booked for Cranberry Twp. grand opening
Sep. 21—CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP — A business grand opening Saturday in Cranberry Township promises two famous musical artists. Grammy Award winning rocker Brittany Howard, and alt-rock band Portugal. The Man (that's still how they spell it), are scheduled to appear at the 3 p.m. "Let's Jam Together" portion of the grand opening ceremonies for Public Lands, an outdoor retailer, at 1000 Cranberry Square Drive.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
