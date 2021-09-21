CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Brittany Howard, Portugal. The Man booked for Cranberry Twp. grand opening

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times, Pa.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 9 days ago

Sep. 21—CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP — A business grand opening Saturday in Cranberry Township promises two famous musical artists. Grammy Award winning rocker Brittany Howard, and alt-rock band Portugal. The Man (that's still how they spell it), are scheduled to appear at the 3 p.m. "Let's Jam Together" portion of the grand opening ceremonies for Public Lands, an outdoor retailer, at 1000 Cranberry Square Drive.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville Scene

Brittany Howard, Margo Price, More Set for Girls Write Nashville Benefit

Girls Write Nashville, a nonprofit co-founded just a few years back by singer-songwriters Georgia English and Jen Starsinic, has implemented a robust curriculum for teaching young women about the power of expressing themselves through music. They were even able to create an online version of the program to keep it going strong through the pandemic. There are lots of ways to help the program, from buying the albums produced at the end of each season to making direct monetary donations. In a few weeks, a slew of badass Nashville-residing singer-songwriter-bandleaders is gathering to show their support.
NASHVILLE, TN
wfav951.com

Portugal The Man Release 90s Alt-Rock Covers

Portugal The Man have released two new covers of 90s alt-rock classics to celebrate their upcoming tour with alt-J — the band’s take on LEN‘s “Steal My Sunshine (Feat. Cherry Glazerr)” as well as their reimagined version of Eels‘ “Novacaine For The Soul (Feat. Sir Chloe).”. Sir Chloe & Cherry...
MUSIC
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Inside the grand opening of Public Lands

The doors opened this past weekend on the new outdoor retail concept by Dick’s Sporting Goods, Public Lands, led by industry veteran Todd Spaletto. The 50,000-square-foot store in Cranberry, Pa. (a suburb of Pittsburgh) is located in a busy shopping area, sandwiched between a Best Buy and a Walmart. The weekend-long event kicked off bright and early on Friday morning with a team pep talk by the executive chairman of Dick’s, Ed Stack. President and CEO Lauren Hobart was also in attendance to lead the store’s team in a raucous pre-opening cheer (captured below) and to support the 100+ staffers who have been working for months in preparation of the grand opening.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittany Howard
nextpittsburgh.com

Fungus Books sprouts up in Wilkinsburg with grand opening

Like mushrooms shooting up out of the earth after a rain, the conditions are finally right for Saturday’s grand opening of Fungus Books, the long-awaited book (and record) store in Wilkinsburg/Regent Square. It’s not big, but extremely well-curated, with esoteric items of interest that lead you down many different literary...
WILKINSBURG, PA
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
MUSIC
WKMI

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Hard Rock Bands Of The 1970s

There’s just something about the raw energy of hard rock that really gets the blood flowing. Buzzing guitars, pounding drums, and screaming vocals combine to create some of the best, most heart-pounding music you’ll ever hear. Whether it was The Stooges searching and destroying in the ’60s or Guns n’ Roses welcoming us to the jungle in the ’80s, there’s no party like a hard rock party.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opening Ceremonies#Grammy Nominations#Cranberry#Public Lands#Rolling Stone#The Cool Minors#Inez#The Bleepy Things#Bindley Hardware Co#Stick City Brewing#The Beaver County Times
Courier-Express

HW Book Peddlers in DuBois Mall hosting grand opening Saturday

DuBOIS — HW Book Peddlers has opened in the DuBois Mall, in the same space occupied by Bradley’s Book Outlet for eight years. Owner Victoria Haid of Reynoldsville, an avid reader and the former senior store manager/whole-sale book buyer for Bradley’s, said she couldn’t bear the thought of the book store closing, as it did July 31 of this year. So, when Bradley’s Owner Mike Paper offered her the chance to buy it, it seemed like fate.
DUBOIS, PA
303magazine.com

09/22/2021 – Portugal. The Man @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Denver, CO

Alaskan born Portugal. The Man returned to Red Rocks for their Colorado return. Parquet Courts brought the heat early and got the crowd on their feet with an incredible performance to start the night. Portugal. The Man followed up by rocking on for almost two hours through the night!. Photography...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Music
Derrick

Haunted attraction opens today at Cranberry Mall

A new haunted attraction opens today at the Cranberry Mall, and its creator is looking to creep out visitors at the castle of fear. Terry Tantlinger, the brains behind Animatronica, has more than 20 years of experience frightening trick-or-treaters. He’s known for his tantalizing homemade haunted houses at his former Franklin Heights home and his new address along Rocky Grove Avenue.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
ssw.edu

Southwest is an Open Book

Open Book, a living anthology of offerings from Southwest, is now live!. At Southwest, we form ministers and counselors who are faithful, imaginative, and able to communicate God’s healing presence through their words and works. Open Book brings together the entire range of these expressions — creative, reflective, scholarly, and contemplative — to celebrate each unique offering and to witness collectively to our experience of God’s love in the world.
AUSTIN, TX
pghcitypaper.com

Best R&B Band: Bill Henry Band

In 2019, The Bill Henry Band released their album Ride. With songs like “Slow Down” and “All Night,” the album showcases Henry’s crisp, smooth vocals reminiscent of R&B acts like Jon B, conjuring a feeling of the genre in a different era. A focus on love songs and romantic ballads transport listeners back to the golden age of R&B.
PITTSBURGH, PA
303magazine.com

Review – Portugal. The Man Returned To Rip Red Rocks

Nothing matches the effort it takes to see a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. It’s the ultimate reward after navigating and trekking the steep inclines of the famed venue. There’s no other venue like it, so it’s no wonder why it’s a milestone for musicians. You’d have to be extremely fortunate to get to the stage without putting in years of hard work. After last night’s performance, it’s clear to see how much Portugal. the Man deserved to be on that stage.
ROCK MUSIC
mvskokemedia.com

FAM hosts grand opening

OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s been over a quarter century in the making. It’s had its ups and downs in the process. State legislators and some others had even called for the project’s termination. But, on September 18, 2021, the dream finally came to fruition; The First Americans Museum opened its...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Guitar World Magazine

The hard-rocking return of Kramer Guitars

The top dogs at the new (and improved?) Kramer Guitars are looking back to their hairspray heyday while simultaneously concocting ultra-modern axes for today’s shred royalty. Ever since Gibson went under new management in 2018, the company has been on a major hot streak. But while the Gibson and Epiphone lines have garnered much of the attention from players (as well as most of the splashy headlines from the press), it’s worth noting that these aren’t the only guitar brands in the company’s stable.
JAPAN

Comments / 0

Community Policy