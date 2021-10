SAN LUIS OBISPO (CBS13) — More than two decades after Kristin Smart’s disappearance, the main suspect in the case is now set to go to trial. After a nearly two-month-long preliminary hearing, a judge ordered Paul Flores to trial for the murder of the Stockton native. Prosecutors say he killed Smart during an attempted rape at Cal Poly in 1996. His father, Ruben Flores, will also go to trial as he’s accused of helping his son hide Smart’s body. Sacramento attorney Alana Mathews told CBS13 the live preliminary hearing already demonstrated a strong case by revealing more than two dozen witnesses, including a...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO