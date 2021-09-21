CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Man City vs Wycombe (Carabao Cup Third Round): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

By Sangam Desai
CityXtra
CityXtra
 9 days ago

Pep Guardiola’s men begin their Carabao Cup title defence against Gareth Ainsworth’s side at home, after a disappointing draw against Southampton in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Cityzens will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they face the Sky Bet League One team and will be determined to retain their League Cup title for yet another season.

As they go into the game with a record-breaking ninth League Cup title on the horizon, this Manchester City squad will undoubtedly aim to come out victorious, despite several key players ruled out for their opening game in the competition due to injury.

Wycombe have had a great start to the season and are currently fifth in the League One table with 14 points from seven games, and will be determined to regain promotion to the Championship following their controversial exit last season.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s clash with Wycombe Wanderers:

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

19:45 BST

United Arab Emirates

22:45 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:45 EST

Pacific time: 11:45 PST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

How to Watch

Tuesday’s match will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom.

However, highlights of the game will be available on City’s official website and app from 01:00 BST on Wednesday, while a full match replay will be available on CITY+ from midnight after the game.

This game will not be available for viewers in the United Arab Emirates as well.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

The We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

EFL Cup: Manchester City vs Wycombe Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Manchester City vs Wycombe: Manchester City will take on Wycombe Wanderers in the Third Round of the EFL Cup 2021/22. Manchester City comes into this EFL Cup match on the heels of a disappointing 0 – 0 draw at home to Southampton in the Premier League, which came as a surprise given the team’s recent record. The Citizens have won the EFL Cup eight times, tying Liverpool for the most in the Premier League, and have won it in each of the previous four seasons. They will now look forward to making it five in a row and become the most successful team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola picking youth for Carabao Cup third-round clash

Pep Guardiola admits he will have to pick youth for Manchester City's Carabao Cup clash with Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday. John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Oleksander ZInchenko and Zack Steffen all missed Saturday's 0-0 draw with Southampton. "I don't have any alternatives, we are going to play a few young...
PREMIER LEAGUE
MassLive.com

Manchester City vs. Wycombe Wanderers: Live stream, start time, how to watch English Carabao Cup 2021

It’s the third round of the 2021 English Carabao Cup as Manchester City takes on Wycombe Warriors in a Tuesday afternoon matchup. Pep Guardiola’s squad is off to a solid start in Premier League play after an early speed bump in the season in the form of a loss to Tottenham. In its past three, the club has beaten Leicester City, tied Southampton and then beat RB Leipzig 6-3 in Champions League play. On the other side, Wycombe Warriors has gone 4-2-1 so far this season in English League One play.
LEICESTER, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Gareth Ainsworth
Tribal Football

Watch: Highlights as Man City thump Carabao Cup opponents Wycombe

After conceding first, City went onto defeat Wycombe 6-1 at the Etihad stadium on Tuesday night. Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez (2), Phil Foden, Ferran Torres and Cole Palmer all struck for City in the Cup rout. Need a VPN? Or seeking to switch? Then support Tribal Football by clicking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

LIVE: Carabao Cup third round - Liverpool travel to Norwich, with Man City, Everton and Leeds among eight Premier League clubs in action

The third round of the Carabao Cup gets underway tonight, with Liverpool's trip to Norwich the pick of the ties. Elsewhere, Manchester City host League One Wycombe while Everton travel to face QPR and Leeds face Fulham at Craven Cottage. Sportsmail's Kieran Jackson will provide live coverage of Norwich vs...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Game#League Cup#Man City#United Arab Emirates#Wycombe Lrb#The Premier League#Cityzens#Espn#Twitter
CityXtra

An Outstanding Five-Year Run in the Carabao Cup, Wanderers Looking to Make History With Etihad Win - Man City vs Wycombe Stat Preview

Pep Guardiola's side will be hoping to bounce back immediately this week, as they were held to a hugely disappointing 0-0 draw against Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon. With three significant away trips in succession against Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Liverpool on the horizon starting on Saturday...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
CityXtra

Five First-Team Debuts, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden BOTH Start - Confirmed Lineups: Man City vs Wycombe Wanderers (Carabao Cup Third Round)

After a disappointing 0-0 draw with Southampton last weekend, Manchester City will be looking to get back to winning ways against Wycombe in the Carabao Cup third round tonight. Despite relegation from the Championship last season, Wycombe have improved drastically under the management of Gareth Ainsworth. Currently sitting in 5th...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Soccer live streams: How to watch weekend's top matches, including Chelsea vs. Man City, Arsenal vs. Tottenham

It's early in the season, but this weekend may just be the most highly-anticipated in terms of the biggest match-ups, including numerous derbies. We've got the North London Derby, Mexico's biggest rivalry, the Derby della Capitale and also a rematch of last season's UEFA Champions League final in what's going to be a jam-packed weekend. Will some of the big boys take the weekend a bit lighter with European action coming the middle of next week? Here are the five games you have to watch, along with some honorable mentions:
MLS
Daily Mirror

When is Carabao Cup fourth round draw? Details as Man City and Liverpool await opponents

The Carabao Cup third round saw plenty of thrills and spills earlier tonight. Ten ties took place this evening, with nine Premier League teams in action. Holders Manchester City, who have won the last four editions of the competition, survived a scare against League One Wycombe Wanderers before sealing a comprehensive 6-1 victory in a game where they trailed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

PSG vs. Manchester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

We're heading into Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Manchester City will be playing PSG at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Parc des Princes. Man City collected three points with a 6-3 win over RB Leipzig in their previous Champions League match. PSG is coming off of a shock 1-1 draw against Club Brugge. Right now, Man City (three points) leads Group A, while PSG (one point) is in second place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
UEFA
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
160
Followers
2K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy