CHICAGO (CBS) — Common, Oprah, Celine Dion; leaders at Trinity Resurrection United Church in the South Chicago neighborhood have written to almost every celebrity you can think of. Why? To see if they’d donate to their church so they can finally make some much-needed repairs. They haven’t had any luck, so they turned to Morning Insider Tim McNicholas. Rev. Charles Davis, senior pastor at Trinity Resurrection United Church, is also the senior handyman, cleaning the gutters and tackling other odd jobs at the youthful age of 97 years old. “The lord given me strength so…I do good for him,” Rev. Davis said. But the World...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO