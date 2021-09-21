City eateries and bars gearing up for Sunderland Restaurant Week

They’re baaack! After a year off, the owners of Lazy Tiger in the Central West End have resuscitated the Corpse Reviver pop-up bar, this time with a special “haunted circus” theme. From October 6–30, Lazy Tiger will resemble a ghoulish circus, complete with pink and white draping, a themed cocktail menu, custom-made glassware, an appropriate playlist from DJ Makossa, popcorn, and so-called “clown scare performers.” This year’s cocktail list includes Ghost Malone, Lust for the Juggler, Lion Faced Man-hattan, Cereal Killer (made with Fruit Loops), and—wait for it—Creep in the Box. “Since we weren’t able to do Corpse Reviver in person last year, we had an extra year to get super creative with the cocktails,” says co-owner Tim Wiggins, who, coincidentally, was born on Halloween. Reservations can be made via Resy for up to six guests for a 60-minute booking, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 5 p.m. to midnight. 210 N. Euclid, 314-925-8888.

RESTAURANTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO