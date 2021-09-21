CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City eateries and bars gearing up for Sunderland Restaurant Week

Sunderland Echo
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganised by Sunderland BID, the event launches this Saturday, September 25, and runs until Sunday, October 3, showcasing the best pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants that the city has to offer. And with each participating venue running a special deal which allows diners to tuck in for £5, £10 or...

www.sunderlandecho.com

wnynewsnow.com

Popular Jamestown Bar, Restaurant Closes

JAMESTOWN – A popular local bar and restaurant located in Jamestown has closed its doors. Coaches Corner Inn, located on East Second Street, announced in a Facebook post that they are closing their doors and putting the business up for sale. “To our valued customers and friends, it has been...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Connecticut Post

'A needed jolt': Milford eateries prepare for Restaurant Week

MILFORD — People looking to get a better flavor of the city will have their chance later this month. Milford Restaurant Week returns to the Milford and Orange area for two weeks, Sept. 27 to Oct. 10, and eatery owners are enthusiastic for the opportunity to entice more customers through their doors with dining deals — with the hope they will come back for more.
MILFORD, CT
13newsnow.com

Chesapeake tea bar, eatery opens in Greenbrier Mall

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Sept. 13, 2021. It's time for tea! There's a new boutique cafe in Chesapeake that you'll want to visit. The Reignforest Tea Bar announced that it opened in Greenbrier Mall and it's not just selling tea. This cafe is offering guests "street food" with a healthy twist.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
614now.com

New Gourmet sandwich eatery opening next week

We just found your new favorite sandwich spot, Columbus. McGinnis’ Grill—a new food truck launched by longtime Columbus chef John McGinnis —opens on Sept. 23, and it’s bringing a full slate of original sandwiches you need to try this fall. For more info on the background of McGinnis and his...
COLUMBUS, OH
DFW Community News

The Minds Behind a Beloved Dallas Italian Restaurant Will Open a New Mediterranean Eatery

Sister, a new “Italian-ish” restaurant with plenty of Mediterranean influence, will make its debut in an iconic Lower Greenville space later this month. Sister will open at 2808 Greenville Avenue in late September. That’s the former address of The Grape, the 50-year-old Dallas institution that closed in 2018. Sister will be the sibling restaurant to Design District destination the Charles, which opened that same year. The new eatery will take on a Mediterranean vibe, with wood-fired meats, pasta, and other eats in a quirky, cozy environment.
DALLAS, TX
Only In Michigan

This One Street In Detroit Has Every Type Of Restaurant You Can Imagine

If you’re a fan of both fantastic food and the Motor City, you’ve likely spent time on Woodward Avenue. After all, this main drag through downtown Detroit is home to all sorts of fantastic attractions, from local shops to green space and everything in between. While there are awesome restaurants scattered all throughout the city, some of the top restaurants make their homes along Woodward – and we’re certain you can find a little bit of everything along the best restaurant street in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
PhillyBite

Center City Restaurant Week is Back with Increased Prices

Philadelphia, PA - Center City District Restaurant Week. , Return this Saturday, September 18, 2021, celebrating Philadelphia's most diverse and delicious culinary venues in a 13-day event featuring prix-fixe menus. Center City District Restaurant Week Philadelphia. Beginning Saturday, September 18 through Thursday, September 30, residents, workers, and visitors are welcomed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sunderland Echo

Former Sunderland bank could be transformed into restaurant and takeaway

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 135 Chester Road in the Barnes ward. This included changing the use of the ground floor from “financial services” to a restaurant and takeaway. The unit was previously occupied by Barclays Bank but closed permanently in summer 2020 due to...
RESTAURANTS
yourbasin.com

Restaurant Week

Pumpkin projectile prank leaves Odessa business owner's SUV damaged. Fall Season Just Days Away Will The Heat Still Stay In The Basin This Week?. Will The Hot Day Carry Over Into Sunday Bringing Us A Steamy One? 9-18-21 Restaurant Week - Butter. Permian Basin Restaurant Week - Butter. Restaurant Week...
ODESSA, TX
stlmag.com

Three Tidbits: Halloween-themed pop-up bar, Winslow's Table shifts gears, bagging on bottle hurlers

They’re baaack! After a year off, the owners of Lazy Tiger in the Central West End have resuscitated the Corpse Reviver pop-up bar, this time with a special “haunted circus” theme. From October 6–30, Lazy Tiger will resemble a ghoulish circus, complete with pink and white draping, a themed cocktail menu, custom-made glassware, an appropriate playlist from DJ Makossa, popcorn, and so-called “clown scare performers.” This year’s cocktail list includes Ghost Malone, Lust for the Juggler, Lion Faced Man-hattan, Cereal Killer (made with Fruit Loops), and—wait for it—Creep in the Box. “Since we weren’t able to do Corpse Reviver in person last year, we had an extra year to get super creative with the cocktails,” says co-owner Tim Wiggins, who, coincidentally, was born on Halloween. Reservations can be made via Resy for up to six guests for a 60-minute booking, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 5 p.m. to midnight. 210 N. Euclid, 314-925-8888.
RESTAURANTS
Atlantic City Press

Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar

900 Shore Road // GregorysRestaurantAndBar.letseat.at. A neighborhood favorite, Gregory’s boasts all the charms of a well-worn local pub, so why not pull up a bar stool, order a beer and dig into their Cajun shrimp bite? This bayou-themed morsel features grilled shrimp swimming in a buttery Cajun sauce served with French bread.
SoJO 104.9

Enjoy Atlantic City Restaurant Week with Free Dinner for 4!

SoJO 104.9 wants you and your friends and family to enjoy Atlantic City Restaurant Week 2021, happening October 3rd through October 8th!. How does dinner for four sound? Whatever your pleasure, casual to upscale, burgers to steaks, and everything in between, there are so many delicious restaurants to choose from! More than 70, in fact!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SFGate

Michelin adds 3 SF restaurants to its best 'affordable' eateries list

On Wednesday, Michelin added 18 new San Francisco Bay Area restaurants to its Bib Gourmand list. The annual ranking names the region's best "affordable" eateries. New additions include Dumpling Home in Hayes Valley, the Inner Sunset's Um.Ma. and Routier in Pacific Heights. The French company celebrated Dumpling Home for its...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WLWT 5

Dozens of eateries kick off Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week

COVINGTON, Ky. — The pandemic is colliding with the Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week once again. Restaurant owners are hoping for a big boost in sales, while also dealing with the reality of food and staffing shortages. With over 40 participating restaurants, this week gives people the chance to get out...
COVINGTON, KY
CBS LA

Latino Restaurant Association Kicks Off DINE LATINO Restaurant Week

PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) – In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Latino Restaurant Association (LRA) launched ‘DINE LATINO Restaurant Week’ Tuesday. It is part of the LRA’s restaurant recovery initiative intended to raise awareness about the “challenging and inequitable economic recovery” in the Latino restaurant industry and promote patronage of struggling Latino restaurants. Beginning Tuesday through Sunday, more than 150 Southland Latino restaurants will be promoting special menu items and drink specials to get people back into the restaurants and help keep these businesses going in their communities. “We have healthy, we have Mexican, we have Argentinian, Venezuela, Cuban, all of it is...
MONTEBELLO, CA

