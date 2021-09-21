VM DNS Connection Issues
So I have an issue with one of our new systems. Basically, we had a 2012 R2 VM become inaccessable because it can't connect to a logon server. We can ping it from the DC and every other system on our network. We don't have the local credentials due to a lack of continuity, but this isn't the only system having this issue. We have a web proxy that's returning the same error, it can't connect to a logon server, again same issue with a local logon unfortunately.communities.vmware.com
Comments / 0