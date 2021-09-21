CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

VM DNS Connection Issues

By Rose_Holland
vmware.com
 10 days ago

So I have an issue with one of our new systems. Basically, we had a 2012 R2 VM become inaccessable because it can't connect to a logon server. We can ping it from the DC and every other system on our network. We don't have the local credentials due to a lack of continuity, but this isn't the only system having this issue. We have a web proxy that's returning the same error, it can't connect to a logon server, again same issue with a local logon unfortunately.

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Want to see just how bad Google Chrome is? Try this simple trick!

My love/hate relationship with Google Chrome shifted into a hate/hate relationship a few months ago when I decided it was time to ditch the browser. Since the split, I've been using a combination of Firefox and Brave. They're both very capable browsers that do what I think every good browser should do -- let you browse the web without getting in the way.
INTERNET
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
vmware.com

Re: Virtual PC in ESXi as VM

Virtual PC in ESXi as VM — Hi Anyone can recommend a virtual PC? I want to install virtual PC as VM in ESXi. so that I can use the virtual PC send ping etc for some test in ESXi. Thank you!. 0 Kudos. 1 Solution. All VMs are virtual...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dns#Windows Firewall#Esx
vmware.com

cannot access VM from local host VM Ware workstation 16

Cannot access VM from local host VM Ware workstation 16 however i can access VM from other machines on the network. i have already tried various workarounds mentioned below found on old threads but none of them seems to be working. 1. restore default VMnet0 Restore Defaults. 2. Setting Bridge...
COMPUTERS
dotesports.com

Respawn ‘ramping up’ Apex’s server capacity to try and fix connectivity issues following Evolution event’s launch

We’re not out of the woods yet, Apex Legends fans. Apex‘s Evolution collection event introduced new content, balance changes, and a ton of server instability. While Respawn has been investigating the issue since Tuesday, Sept. 14, players continue to report connectivity issues. Respawn is “ramping up” server capacity today in an attempt to solve the issue and there are some “scheduled fixes” deploying tomorrow, the company tweeted today.
VIDEO GAMES
vmware.com

Vcenter 6.7, VM administrators not able to edit network settings !

In our datacenter environment, we want to grant few users Full permissions only to selected vms. As a workout, I assigned them permission in vcenter as Administrator for those particular VMs. They can do all, but can't edit network such as connect / disconnect. When they click on the Network...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

What is difference between moving and copying a VM to a new host?

After copying VM files to another computer, when a open this VM in new host, the program (Workstation v7.1) asked wether I am copying or moving the VM. It also suggest, that if I don´t know the answer, I should choose "copy" choise. Can someone explain, what is the difference...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
TechRadar

Bad news, VM fans: Windows 11 requirements strike again

Microsoft has revealed that Windows 11 will no longer run on all virtual machine software following the latest early-access release. In the changelog, the company explains the latest Windows 11 preview build is only compatible with VMs that feature TPM 2.0 protection, a requirement that also applies to laptops and PCs running the new OS.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Microsoft Requires Generation 2 VM Support For Windows 11 In Latest Preview

Microsoft has released another Windows 11 Preview Build for Windows Insiders to test on the beta channel, version 22000.194. This new build features new updates for the Snipping Tool, Calculator and Clock, plus introduces a new system requirement for virtual machines that is necessary to install Windows 11 on Hyper-V clients. If you are updating to the new preview build from Windows 11, this build is known as cumulative update KB5005635.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Add DNS servers to replicas with disaster recovery solutions

We are currently evaluating Disaster Recovery tools, we have Site Reocvery manager and Recoverpoint under observation. My question comes, since I have the doubt if it is advisable to include the replica servers that have Active Directory and DNS as a role. Is it advisable to include DNS servers in...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: vCenter 7.0.1 DNS Flush

So I need to change a bunch of IPs of my ESXi hosts. Put them in maintenance mode, disconnect, change IP, and then try and reconnect cant be found. I SSH to vCenter and when trying to ping the FQDN it is trying to ping the old IP. Did some searching and saw you can flush the dns cache with the systemctl restart dnsmasq.service command. But still doesnt work. Tried stopping waiting a few minute and starting still no luck. After about 30 minutes it finally resolves.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Creating a Android VM from a existing device

Not sure if this is the right place. Our organization has Android presentation screens and are gonna need training. I would like to create a VM of that device to be put on some workstations. Has anybody done this before? I have created Android VMs from a iso, but never from a device. Thanks.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

SEEMS THAT MY 8.6 VM WARE VERSION CONFLICTS WITH SHAREPOINT ONLINE

Hi there, I do not know about you but getting support is almost impossible and so complex. Don't know if anyone out there can help me as I am getting really desperate here. This is what my version of vmware does to my sharepoint online docs! it cuts all my characters!
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Vm reboots and shuts down over and over again

Newly created VM from a Virtual Disk converted using Symantec 18 keeps shutting down after attempted login and restarts just to shutdown over and over again. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0 Kudos. Hi. I am the same as you!! My laptop is 'Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 82D2000BUS'. I use Windows 10 Pro. I...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

is it necessary to purchase a microsoft windows 10 license to run win 10 on a guest vm

Microsoft would be best placed to answer your question, but I believe it's a "yes". ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0 Kudos. Necessary as in "must"? Then the answer is no; you'll lose some features of Windows - customizing the desktop is one that comes to mind - but the system will work. I...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

How to disable or remove VM from VMoverrides ?

Just to make sure I understand it correctly, you want to remove the VM from the Overrides list?. I am looking for either to remove the vm from the list or remove the full list. You could do something like this. @nmbgdc wrote:. I am looking for either to remove...
COMPUTERS
Ghacks Technology News

Mozilla VPN boosted with multi-hop, blocking and custom DNS features

Mozilla introduced new privacy features to its VPN service, Mozilla VPN, earlier this week. The organization launched Mozilla VPN back in June 2020 in select regions and has expanded the availability since then. Mozilla partnered with Mullvad, a Swedish company, and uses the company's infrastructure for its own Mozilla VPN...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

VM-Series firewalls in Azure with multiple private zone NICs behind Internal LB not maintaining session

I have a use-case: There are 2 VM-Series Palo-alto firewalls deployed in Azure behind Internal Load Balancer. Each firewall has 3 private zone interfaces and Internal LB has 3 Frontend-IPs, one for each firewall interface subnet, the request traffic from one private azure subnet lands on Internal LB Frontend-IP1 and distributed to firewall1 interface1 for processing, the response traffic as part of a same session lands on same Internal LB Frontend-IP2 and getting distributed to firewall2 on interface2, this is causing asymmetry and hence the communication is getting dropped on firewall2. This is happening in Azure internal communication as well as Azure to on-premise communication. I was expecting Internal LB to distribute the same session traffic to just firewall1 and not to firewall2 as I have read in Azure docs that Internal Load Balancer always maintains 5 tuple hash to maintain session. Does Internal LB maintains session hash if the communication is between different Frontend IPs ? I'm using original IPs (without Source NAT) to communicate between private zones. I have attached an architecture diagram for reference. Please advise.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMDK Corruption - But VM Boots Just Fine

I'm running ESXi standalone - free (v6.7.0 Update 3) and am encountering a very strange issue. I realized for one of my VMs, I'm getting a read error "Read error from virtual disk (DietPi_VMware_EXSi.vmdk): Input/output error (327689)" The strange thing is, this VM boots just fine and I can access...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy