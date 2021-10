Scotland's biggest city has the world's focus on it for the climate change summit, so it's making the case for some big inward investment with which it can set an example. Some projects are already under way, but a small eco-forest of feasibility studies is in preparation for much more spending: from tree planting to recycled clothing to drawing heat from the Clyde, up to the big ticket items of a metro system and vast retrofit of poorly insulated homes.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO