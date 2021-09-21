Johnny Marr at Blackburn King Gerorges Hall

Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" was released in July 1987, which was right around the time The Smiths broke up. You might not be surprised, but at the time, there was not a lot of crossover in Rick and Smiths fans; mortal enemies was probably closer. So it was a little surprising to learn that Astley would be joining UK band Blossoms to lead two Smiths tribute shows in London and Manchester in October. Blossoms brought out Astley, who was looking very Morrissey-esque in NHS specs, at a London show earlier this week, and video of them performing classic Smiths single "This Charming Man" has made the rounds, with many people saying Astley is better at being Morrissey than Morrissey. Judge for yourself -- footage of "This Charming Man" and rehearsal video of "Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now" is below.

