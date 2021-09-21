CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Johnny Marr at Blackburn King Gerorges Hall

 10 days ago

Johnny Marr is an English musician and songwriter hailing from Ardwick, Manchester. Born in 1963, he’s a multi-instrumentalist — playing guitar and piano — and is perhaps best known as the co-songwriter of The Smiths, alongside Morrissey. Johnny Marr will be performing 1 event in Blackburn on Tuesday 21st September...

RickRolled: Johnny Marr not a fan of Rick Astley's attempt to cover The Smiths

The idea of '80s crooner Rick Astley, of "Never Gonna Give You Up" fame, singing a song by The Smiths is hard to imagine, but it actually happened -- and former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr has weighed in on the performance. Let's just say that, unlike the promise he makes in his song lyrics, Astley has, indeed, let Marr down.
Johnny Marr calls Rick Astley's cover of "This Charming Man" "funny and horrible"

Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" was released in July 1987, which was right around the time The Smiths broke up. You might not be surprised, but at the time, there was not a lot of crossover in Rick and Smiths fans; mortal enemies was probably closer. So it was a little surprising to learn that Astley would be joining UK band Blossoms to lead two Smiths tribute shows in London and Manchester in October. Blossoms brought out Astley, who was looking very Morrissey-esque in NHS specs, at a London show earlier this week, and video of them performing classic Smiths single "This Charming Man" has made the rounds, with many people saying Astley is better at being Morrissey than Morrissey. Judge for yourself -- footage of "This Charming Man" and rehearsal video of "Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now" is below.
Johnny Marr
Morrissey
Johnny Marr puts Blossoms and Rick Astley Smiths covers row to bed: "I've dealt with it"

Johnny Marr has told NME that the row surrounding Blossoms and Rick Astley‘s The Smiths covers band has been “dealt with”. Astley and Blossoms made headlines last week when they appeared on stage together at the Stockport band’s headline show at the O2 Kentish Town Forum to play surprise covers of The Smiths’ ‘Panic’ and ‘This Charming Man’, before announcing two special one-off tribute shows to the Manchester indie legends in London and Manchester.
Johnny Marr Addresses Cryptic Beef With Rick Astley And Blossoms

It turns out Rick Astley sounds surprisingly great singing the Smiths songs. But when he announced two Smiths tribute shows with the indie-pop band Blossoms next month, Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr responded negatively, describing their “This Charming Man” cover as “funny and horrible at the same time.”. “I met The...
Finneas on working with Johnny Marr and Hans Zimmer on No Time To Die theme: "I was prepared for them to boss us around"

Last January, Finneas and Billie Eilish were announced to produce the theme song for the highly-anticipated No Time To Die, the film marking Daniel Craig’s last onscreen outing as super-spy James Bond. In a new interview, Finneas discussed creating the Grammy-winning track in an alliance with scoring superpower Hans Zimmer and rocker Johnny Marr.
