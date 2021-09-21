CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COD Mobile Season 8 2021: 2nd Anniversary update: New Blackout map, Weapon Balance changes, and more

By Probal Datta
gamingonphone.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall Of Duty Mobile has been enjoying great success lately with the new seasons bringing some of the biggest updates of the year for the players across the world. This popular action-packed game will be celebrating two years of global release on October 1st, 2021. COD Mobile Season 8 2021 update has been named 2nd Anniversary and is just a few moments away and we’ve got the early overview on the next major patch update. Throughout Season 8, players will be able to celebrate the 2nd birthday of Call of Duty Mobile with three new events – an Anniversary Cake event, an Anniversary Puzzle event, and a new themed event called Counterattack.

