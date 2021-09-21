CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kacific Broadband offers GigWiFi

By Chris Forrester
Advanced Television
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanuatu registered Kacific Broadband serves a massive potential audience in the South Asia and Pacific regions of the planet. The company has introduced a combination service called GigWiFi that brings the best of Kacific’s Gigstarter and Community Wi-Fi services, allowing businesses to connect office workers to a head office LAN, while providing internet services to the surrounding community needing remote access to a Wi-FI service.

hackaday.com

Broadband Across The Congo

If you live in much of the world today, high-speed Internet is a solved problem. But there are still places where getting connected presents unique challenges. Alphabet, the company that formed from Google, details their experience piping an optical network across the Congo. The project derived from an earlier program — project Loon — that used balloons to replace traditional infrastructure.
WORLD
mobileworldlive.com

StarHub seeks broadband boost with MyRepublic

StarHub revealed plans to strengthen its position in the Singaporean broadband market by taking a majority interest in rival MyRepublic’s internet business for SGD70.8 million ($52.4 million). In a statement, the operator detailed its subsidiary StarHub Online will acquire a 50.1 per cent stake in a newly-incorporated entity called MyRepublic...
TECHNOLOGY
tallmadge-ohio.org

Tallmadge Fiber Broadband Feasibility Survey

Interested in the possibility of city-owned fiber-optic based internet for residents & businesses? If so, visit tallmadge-ohio.org/broadbandsurvey & complete the survey! Your input is important as we explore the feasibility of developing a city-owned & operated utility. #ConnectingTallmadge.
TALLMADGE, OH
Dothan Eagle

A priority for broadband

Alabamians have discovered a great deal since mid-March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic upended everyday routines. Much of this we simply have to learn to live with. Among the more alarming discoveries is the depth and breadth of the deficiency in our state’s broadband coverage. And that’s something that can – and must – be addressed.
INTERNET
dailyjournal.net

Local broadband provider expands service area

A local broadband provider has begun the next phase of its project to close the digital divide for Johnson County residents. JCFiber, a subsidiary of Johnson County REMC, will expand into another part of its service area in the western portion of the county, the company announced Thursday. The company provides fiber internet access throughout Johnson County and in some of its neighboring areas.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Advanced Television

EC creates New Symphonie broadband consortium

The European Commission (EC) is bringing together a consortium of more than 20 European space sector businesses to collect and create ideas for what the EC describes as “an innovative European broadband constellation”. The grouping is headed by Unseenlabs and Euroconsult and the 22-member grouping has responded to an EC...
TECHNOLOGY
Scranton Times

Use ARP cash to accelerate broadband

One of the major economic debates regarding the hoped-for post-COVID-19 era is how the pandemic changed the nature of work. Much of that conversation centers on the future of in-person work, especially in major cities where millions of workers have come to embrace the convenience, extra personal time and lower costs of working from home.
INTERNET
accesswdun.com

Broadband internet help may be on the way

Internet providers say it's not economically feasible for them to expand broadband into extremely rural areas where there are few potential customers, but Congress may be stepping up to help. The recently approved American Rescue Plan, which primarily provided COVID-relief funds, also included about $8 billion for rural broadband improvements...
INTERNET
Advanced Television

OpenNet upgrades to evergreen future with Cerillion

Cerillion, an innovator in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, has announced a 6-year extension to its agreement with OpenNet, a wholesale telecoms business connecting Denmark’s fibre infrastructure owners and service providers. OpenNet will upgrade its core BSS platform to Cerillion 21 and join Cerillion’s Evergreen Software Programme to continuously...
TECHNOLOGY
1390 Granite City Sports

Benton County Launches Broadband Study

FOLEY -- Benton County is asking residents and businesses to take a broadband survey and speed test to determine their level of internet service. Benton County's Broadband Committee is developing a plan to bring high-speed internet to areas that are unserved or underserved by using American Rescue Plan Act funding.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Light Reading

The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure

Since the 1970s, the idea that the telecommunications network would one day serve as an information superhighway has been part of our culture. Early telecommunication pioneers saw the potential and paved the way over the next 40-plus years to where we are now: at a point in our history when this superhighway will be available to all Americans.
INTERNET
MassLive.com

Worthington broadband internet network completed

WORTHINGTON — Virtually every home in town now has access to broadband internet through a $3.7 million project funded by the state, town and Comcast. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and other officials visited the hilltown Thursday to mark the latest milestone in the years-long effort to complete the “last mile” of internet connections in underserved rural areas of the state.
WAAY-TV

State officials seek feedback on broadband access

State officials want to know what you think of internet access in your area. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is requesting information about broadband internet access and speed from Alabama residents and businesses. Alabamians are encouraged to take the speed survey at alabama.speedsurvey.org to help the state more precisely locate gaps in broadband service areas.
INTERNET
Columbia County Spotlight

Goodrum: Businesses, households need broadband connection to succeed

Gioia Goodrum of McMinnville is the 2021 chair of the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce.As Oregonians continue to rebuild from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, our lawmakers in Washington must do everything in their power to help our economy and provide everyone with the same opportunities for success. Oregon's representatives can make significant positive progress in support of these goals by passing the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law. The U.S. Senate passed the bill with broad support — the House should not wait to move the bill and its crucial funding for broadband, roads, bridges and...
OREGON STATE
mesquitenv.gov

Emergency Broadband Benefit for the Community

The Emergency Broadband Benefit is a federal program to help households struggling to pay for internet service during the pandemic. This new benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services and virtual classrooms. About the Emergency Broadband Benefit. The Emergency Broadband Benefit will provide a discount of up...
HEALTH SERVICES
dailypostathenian.com

McMinn officials planning for broadband expansion

High-speed internet throughout McMinn County appears to be inching closer to reality. During his report at Monday’s McMinn County Commission meeting, County Mayor John Gentry reported that the county has received its first installment of just over $5 million from the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) COVID relief package. “It...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
Advanced Television

ENENSYS IP switches for AMC Networks International CE

ENENSYS Technologies, a provider of efficient media delivery solutions, is excited to announce that it has delivered several IPGuardV2 failover switches to secure IP playout of AMC Networks International Central Europe. The IPGuardV2 switches will be used for switching between main and backup AMC Networks International Central Europe video server...
TECHNOLOGY
Advanced Television

Ofcom simplifies network switching

UK broadband and landline customers will find it easier than ever to change provider and secure a better deal, under a new ‘One Touch Switch’ process implemented by regulator Ofcom. The change means all home broadband users – including cable and full fibre customers – will only have to contact...
TECHNOLOGY
Government Technology

Ohio Launches 5G and Broadband Workforce Development Program

Despite the presence of 270 service providers in Ohio, 618,000 of its residents still lack access to wired Internet connections of 25 Mbps or faster, according to data from the research website BroadbandNow. With the state now planning to build out its broadband and 5G infrastructure, officials say they still need to train technicians to lay the groundwork for future projects.
OHIO STATE
Republic

County considers broadband agreement

A letter of intent with a New York City infrastructure investment company that could eventually result in the county-wide installation of fiber-optic lines stirred up some apprehension among the Bartholomew County commissioners Monday. County attorney Grant Tucker assured the commissioners the letter only obligates the county to “act in good...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN

