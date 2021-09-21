Kacific Broadband offers GigWiFi
Vanuatu registered Kacific Broadband serves a massive potential audience in the South Asia and Pacific regions of the planet. The company has introduced a combination service called GigWiFi that brings the best of Kacific’s Gigstarter and Community Wi-Fi services, allowing businesses to connect office workers to a head office LAN, while providing internet services to the surrounding community needing remote access to a Wi-FI service.advanced-television.com
Comments / 0