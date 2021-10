MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials on Thursday reported an additional 2,874 virus cases and 13 more deaths due to COVID-19, as the state’s average number of daily new cases per capita has reached heights not seen since late December 2020. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state’s total positive cases have risen to 711,094 since the pandemic began, with 8,153 deaths attributed to the virus. Roughly 47,000 new tests were processed since the last report. There are also a reported 41.6 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above the line considered high...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO