Dollar retreats mildly in Asian session but remains the strongest one over the week. The rally in treasury yields appear to be taking a breather. But 10-year yield is holding firm above 1.54 handle, while 30-year yield is also above 2.0 handle. Canadian is following as the second strongest, and then Aussie. On the other hand, New Zealand Dollar is the worst performing, followed by Sterling and then Yen. As month end is approaching, traders might start to hold their bets for now until next week.

CURRENCIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO