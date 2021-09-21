CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Farming Group Warns of Supply Chain Chaos After Ransomware Attack

By Phil Muncaster
infosecurity-magazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Iowan agricultural group hit by ransomware over the weekend appears to have claimed that the impact of the attack on the US public could be worse than the Colonial Pipeline incident. The attack has been traced to BlackMatter, a group that some believe has links to the DarkMatter outfit...

www.infosecurity-magazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

The workers who keep global supply chains moving are warning of a 'system collapse'

Seafarers, truck drivers and airline workers have endured quarantines, travel restrictions and complex Covid-19 vaccination and testing requirements to keep stretched supply chains moving during the pandemic. But many are now reaching their breaking point, posing yet another threat to the badly tangled network of ports, container vessels and trucking...
INDUSTRY
bleepingcomputer.com

JVCKenwood hit by Conti ransomware claiming theft of 1.5TB data

JVCKenwood has suffered a Conti ransomware attack where the threat actors claim to have stolen 1.7 TB of data and are demanding a $7 million ransom. JVCKenwood is a multinational electronics company based out of Japan that employs 16,956 people and has a 2021 revenue of $2.45 billion. The company is known for its brands JVC, Kenwood, and Victor, which manufacture car and home audio equipment, healthcare and radio equipment, professional and in-vehicle cameras, and portable power stations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
freightwaves.com

Ransomware attack on Forward Air may have exposed sensitive employee data

The devastating ransomware attack that hit Forward Air Corp. in December may have exposed sensitive personal information of current and former employees, according to data breach notices sent by the trucking giant. The Tennessee-based firm sent letters to the attorney general offices in at least four states — California, Vermont,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Supply#Iowan#Colonial Pipeline#Blackmatter#Darkmatter#New Cooperative#Twitter#Kremlin#Cisa#Lookout
beckershospitalreview.com

Supply chain trade groups warn of 'system collapse' if governments don't step in

Supply chain industry trade groups warned of a "global transport system collapse" if governments don't restore freedom of movement to transport workers in an open letter sent Sept. 29 to heads of state attending the United Nations General Assembly. The International Chamber of Shipping, along with other supply industry trade...
U.S. POLITICS
siliconangle.com

Shipping company Forward Air discloses data theft following ransomware attack

Freight shipping company Forward Air Corp. has finally disclosed a data breach following a ransomware attack in December 2020. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in February, Forward Air said that it became aware of a ransomware incident affecting its operation and information technology systems on Dec. 15. The company launched an investigation and hired third-party contractors at the time, taking steps to assess, contain and remediate the incident.
INDUSTRY
healthitsecurity.com

CISA, FBI, NSA Release Advisory Warning of Conti Ransomware Attacks

- The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA), the FBI, and the National Security Agency (NSA) released an advisory warning organizations of Conti ransomware group, a notorious hacking organization that has claimed responsibility for over 400 cyberattacks across the US and internationally. The advisory noted that Conti actors typically gain access...
PUBLIC SAFETY
infosecurity-magazine.com

More Than Two-Thirds of Organizations Are Targets of at Least One Ransomware Attack

Most organizations are more concerned about ransomware than other cyber-threats. This is a key finding from the 2021 Global State of Ransomware Report by cybersecurity company Fortinet. Unveiled today, the survey also reveals that while the majority of organizations surveyed indicated they are well prepared for a ransomware attack, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
agfax.com

Ag Sector Increasingly a Target of Cyber Attacks – Commentary

Decades ago, when the two of us were growing up, farmers used gravity-flow gas barrels to refuel gasoline engines, rather than the fancy under-ground tanks commonly used today. Every so often, mischievous teenagers figured out that if they waited until everyone was in town, sneaked in, and filled up their cars no one would know the difference.
AGRICULTURE
paloaltonetworks.com

New Cloud Threat Research on Software Supply Chain Attacks

With the growing threat of supply chain attacks, as evidenced by recent high-profile breaches like SolarWinds and Kaseya VSA, Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 cloud threat researchers sought to understand these types of attacks in order to help organizations protect against them. Unit 42 Cloud Threat Report, 2H 2021 Available...
SOFTWARE
WKTV

China's growing power crunch threatens more global supply chain chaos

A growing power supply crunch in China is triggering blackouts for households and forcing factories to cut production, threatening to slow the country's vast economy and place even more strain on global supply chains. Companies in the country's industrial heartlands have been told to limit their energy consumption in order...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

What Is Behind the Supply Chain Disruptions?

While shortages for all manner of goods have been a hallmark of this pandemic induced recession and recovery, it is important to understand what is driving these issues. As we look for the causes of these supply chain disruptions, we find a myriad of factors. While demand for certain goods, such as semi-conductors and steel, has overwhelmed supply, overall global exports are at an all-time high. Importantly, global industries are currently producing goods at a record pace in this globalized economy. As the following chart shows, global exports for OECD (Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development) countries collapsed with the COVID-19 induced lockdowns. However, exports quickly reversed and are now running at levels above the previous cycle trendline from 2010-2019.
INDUSTRY
KLEWTV

Ransomware attacks are up, and getting more sophisticated

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The FBI issued a warning of an increase in cyber attacks as more companies have been hit with ransomware. The latest advisory is centered around Conti Ransomware, which specifically targeted hospitals, 911 dispatch centers, and law enforcement agencies. “Anybody with a little bit of technical know-how can...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRepublic

Here's a fix for open source supply chain attacks

Commentary: Open source has never been more popular or more under attack, but there's something cloud providers can do to make OSS more secure. TechRepublic contributing writer Jack Wallen is correct that "Open source software has proved itself, time and time and time again, that it is business-grade for a very long time." Sonatype is also correct that supply chain attacks against popular open source software repositories jumped 650% over the last year. In fact, it's the very popularity of that open source software that makes it a prime target.
TECHNOLOGY
techstartups.com

The U.S. sanctions Czech Republic-based cryptocurrency exchange Suex for alleged role in ransomware attacks

Hackers love cryptocurrency partly because of its anonymity. In fact, most cybercriminals prefer their ransom payments to be in cryptocurrency because it’s difficult to trace wallet addresses unless the crypto exchange divulges their financial information to law enforcement agencies. In very rare cases, crypto exchanges sometimes facilitate transactions involving the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dtnpf.com

Cybercriminals Take Aim at America's Food Supply

You'll never see their faces, but high-tech criminals lurk far beyond the farmgate. Their intent is to cause chaos and financial loss for America's farmers and ranchers. The risk has only heightened as agriculture becomes increasingly digitally interconnected with the country's food supply and transportation networks. Agriculture was reminded of...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy