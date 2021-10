When it comes to diversifying the community and the workforce, Madison has a challenge that’s not much different from many mid-sized cities, especially those in the Upper Midwest. While the city values diversity, it’s not the most demographically diverse community in Wisconsin, let alone the nation, and the social opportunities for vastly outnumbered people of color are limited. That doesn’t necessarily make it more difficult to lure more diverse workers here, but it does make it more difficult to keep them here.

MADISON, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO