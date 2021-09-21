Indianola City Council Approves Golf Cart Ordinance
The Indianola City Council met in a regular and study session Monday evening. The council approved ordinances and regulations regarding the use of golf carts, ATV/UTV’s, and snowmobiles on city streets, a revised plat plan, the submission of nominations to the Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award Program, the Hillcrest/Urban Renewal Plan, and the purchase of vehicles for the Water Resource Recovery Department. The council also received an update on the upcoming Knotfest concert and the annual YMCA report.www.kniakrls.com
