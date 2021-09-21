CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Rural Policy Summit on education reviews trends in public schools

By Elaine Haskins ehaskins@thecourierexpress.com
Courier-Express
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG — A virtual Rural Policy Summit, the second in a series hosted by The Center for Rural Pennsylvania, focused on education. “As a new school year begins, faculty, staff, students, and parents are no doubt envisioning a successful year ahead. Administrators are also focused on the bigger picture, considering the needs of our students and our communities for the future,” center Director Dr. Kyle C. Kopko said during the virtual summit.

