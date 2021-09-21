CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bentonville, AR

Bentonville college gets simulator to offer truck driver training

By Editorials
Arkansas Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College has purchased a simulator in preparation for offering Commercial Driver's License training, administrators say. The college received a more than $288,000 Workforce and Economic Development grant in May to begin establishing the training, said Eve Aldridge, college training and community development director, Monday during a Board of Trustees meeting.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Bentonville, AR
Bentonville, AR
Education
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowstorms#Simulator#Truck Drivers#The Board Of Trustees#Mercy Hospital#Pointer
CBS News

Passenger opens exit door and walks out on to wing of plane at Miami airport

An airplane passenger was detained Wednesday evening after he opened the emergency exit door and walked out onto the wing of the plane, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement. The plane, which had just arrived at Miami International Airport from Cali, Colombia, was in the process of "positioning" at the gate when the incident took place.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy