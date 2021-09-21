Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/4" Impact Driver Kit w/ 1.5Ah Battery & Charger $39

BRASELTON, GA. – The Pro Preferred Brand of Pneumatic Nailers*, Metabo HPT today announced the newest addition to its cordless nailer lineup with the 18V MultiVolt™ 18-Gauge Compact Brad Nailer (model NT1850DF). This brushless cordless nailer is 30% more compact and 31% lighter than its predecessor (model NT1850DES) at only 4.4 lbs., making it easier to fit into tight spaces and to nail crown overhead for hours without getting fatigued. It can deliver a driving speed of 3 nails per second with zero ramp-up time saving valuable time and increasing productivity. This compact brad nailer is a convenient alternative for any trim application offering the freedom to move without the hassle of dragging a hose, lugging a noisy compressor, or having to deal with gas cartridges. You can’t go wrong with a cordless brad nailer that feels like a pneumatic and is similar in size and weight!

BRASELTON, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO