NFL

Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Contributes 14 points in win

 9 days ago

Carlson made all four of his field-goal attempts and added a pair of extra points in Sunday's 26-17 win over the Steelers. Carlson is perfect on six field goals and five extra-point tries through the Raiders' first two contests of the season, tying Nick Folk with a league-leading 23 total points among kickers. The Raiders return home to Allegiant Stadium in Week 3 as they host the Dolphins, who just gave up 35 points to Buffalo.

Raiders

Daniel Carlson named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

For the second straight week, a Las Vegas Raider has won an AFC player of the week award. Kicker Daniel Carlson﻿ was given the nod after a stellar 14-point day that saw him go 4-for-4 on field goals against the Pittsburgh Steelers, including a 45-yarder with 20 seconds left that essentially iced the game for the Silver and Black. This marks the third time in his career that Carlson has received the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award.
Las Vegas sportsbooks, Raiders win again

After the first two weeks of the season, five of the seven remaining unbeatens reside in the AFC West and NFC West. The Raiders are arguably the most surprising 2-0 team after traveling across the country on a short week and beating the Steelers 26-17 on Sunday as 5½-point underdogs.
Auburn football fans clown Vikings’ missed FG after cutting Daniel Carlson

Former Auburn football placekicker Daniel Carlson did not have an easy start to his NFL career. After becoming the SEC’s all-time scoring leader on the Plains with 480 career points, Carlson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. Carlson was the 167th overall pick, drafted in the fifth round, and was one of only two kickers to be drafted that year.
#Raiders#Allegiant Stadium#Dolphins#American Football#Steelers
Rebels aerate Raiders in district win

The Gladbrook-Reinbeck football team threw for 254 yards and five touchdowns in a 64-6 drubbing of Dunkerton in Friday’s 8-Man District 5 clash. The Rebels (3-0, 2-0) outgained the visiting Raiders (1-2, 1-1) by a decided margin, racking up 382 yards to Dunkerton’s 151. Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s offense faced just three third-down situations thanks to four touchdown passes covering more than 20 yards.
Raiders Kicker Daniel Carlson Sunk His Own Fantasy Team With Dominant Performance

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson turned in perhaps the best performance of his NFL career on Sunday as he made four field goals and two extra points in a win over the Steelers. And while Carlson's brilliance on the field earned him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, it did come with one unfortunate twist.
Analysis: Raiders defense steps up in win at Pittsburgh

The Raiders are 2-0 after grinding out an impressive 26-17 win at Pittsburgh. Is the Raiders defense for real? After two weeks, it’s beginning to look that way. Las Vegas smothered the Steelers for four quarters, especially in the passing game as Ben Roethlisberger was hit 10 times and sacked twice on 42 dropbacks. When he was able to get off a pass, the Raiders secondary was in position to make plays on the ball as the team’s cornerbacks recorded five pass breakups.
Grading the Raiders’ 26-17 win over the Steelers

Grading the Raiders’ 26-17 victory against the Steelers. The Raiders might be one injury away from Jon Gruden suiting up at right tackle. A rebuilt offensive line sent another body (Alex Leatherwood) to the infirmary with an oblique strain and yet kept on producing. Derek Carr (28-of-37 for 382 yards and two scores) completed passes to eight players. Henry Ruggs led the way with five receptions for 113 yards, including the game-changing 61-yarder TD strike that pushed the lead to 23-14 with 9:35 left in the game. The Raiders only managed 52 yards rushing, but Carr and his aerial success overcame it. Hunter Renfrow (five catches for 57 yards) again came up big in key spots.
3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 2 Win

An impressive start to the 2021 NFL season continues for the Las Vegas Raiders. After winning an overtime thriller in Week 1, the Raiders traveled east and came out of Pittsburgh with a decisive win over the Steelers. Though nowhere near a blowout win, Sunday's victory was not the nail-biter...
STEELERS POINTS-team reactions to loss vs. Raiders

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Steelers ended a bad weekend at Heinz Field with a 26-17 loss to the Raiders. A game the home team only led for a couple of minutes. Here are some of the Steelers players and coach’s big takeaways. 2 big areas. As Mike Tomlin mentioned...
Dolphins vs. Raiders odds: How to bet, point spread, picks, more

How much is Tua Tagovailoa worth to the Miami Dolphins – and the point spread? That's the question bettors will have to answer as the Las Vegas Raiders play host to the Fins in Week 3. As for those Raiders? After winning outright as underdogs in consecutive weeks to start...
Raiders report: Carlson’s heroics cost his Fantasy team

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:. ■ Thursday — Practice, 10:50 a.m. ■ Friday — Practice, 11 a.m. ■ Sunday — vs. Miami Dolphins, Allegiant Stadium, 1:05 p.m. Quote of the day. Coach Jon Gruden has reached a point in his career where he’s able to focus...
Carlson's field goal gives Raiders 31-28 OT win over Miami

LAS VEGAS -- The Las Vegas Raiders are off to their best start since 2002. Coach Jon Gruden isn't about to nitpick about how they're winning. Reigning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Daniel Carlson's 22-yard field goal as time expired in overtime lifted the Raiders to a 31-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. It marked the second time in the Raiders' first three games - both at home - they overcame a two-touchdown deficit to win in overtime. They also did so against Baltimore in Week 1 on a Monday night.
