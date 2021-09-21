Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Contributes 14 points in win

Grading the Raiders’ 26-17 victory against the Steelers. The Raiders might be one injury away from Jon Gruden suiting up at right tackle. A rebuilt offensive line sent another body (Alex Leatherwood) to the infirmary with an oblique strain and yet kept on producing. Derek Carr (28-of-37 for 382 yards and two scores) completed passes to eight players. Henry Ruggs led the way with five receptions for 113 yards, including the game-changing 61-yarder TD strike that pushed the lead to 23-14 with 9:35 left in the game. The Raiders only managed 52 yards rushing, but Carr and his aerial success overcame it. Hunter Renfrow (five catches for 57 yards) again came up big in key spots.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO