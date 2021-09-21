Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Contributes 14 points in win
Carlson made all four of his field-goal attempts and added a pair of extra points in Sunday's 26-17 win over the Steelers. Carlson is perfect on six field goals and five extra-point tries through the Raiders' first two contests of the season, tying Nick Folk with a league-leading 23 total points among kickers. The Raiders return home to Allegiant Stadium in Week 3 as they host the Dolphins, who just gave up 35 points to Buffalo.www.cbssports.com
