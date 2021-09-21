Raiders' Foster Moreau: Catches nine-yard touchdown Sunday

Caught two of three targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-17 win over the Steelers. Moreau wasn't targeted in the Raiders' Week 1 overtime win over the Ravens despite playing 46 offensive snaps, but he found the end zone during the third quarter Sunday on a nine-yard pass from quarterback Derek Carr. Moreau will likely remain touchdown dependent with fellow tight end Darren Waller headlining the offense, but the former has been on the field for more than 50 percent of the Raiders' offensive plays through two games.