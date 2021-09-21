CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

PJSC Mechel: Mechel Wins Major Tender to Supply Tram Rails to Moscow Metro

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CHELYABINSK, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Mechel PAO (MOEX:MTLR)(NYSE: MTL), one of the leading Russian mining and metals companies, reports winning the tender for supplying tram rails to Moscow Metro. Shipments will begin this month.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Mechel OAO (MTL) to Supply Over 5 Tons of Tram Rails to Moscow Metro

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL), one of the leading Russian mining and metals companies, reports winning the tender for supplying tram rails to Moscow Metro. Shipments will begin this month. The contract stipulates...
TRAFFIC
Editor at Global Perspectives

Taiwan slaps back China from its semiconductor technology, "You might be smart, but it doesn't mean we're dumb."

There is an increased concern that China continues to conduct operations to steal Taiwan's advanced semiconductor technology. Taiwan took action this week to stop them, implementing new laws. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said, "Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China's semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry's development."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow Metro#Rails#Europe#Stocks#Pjsc#Streetinsider Premium#Chelyabinsk#Mtl#Russian Railways#Soviet
CNBC

$80 oil is sending the market toward demand destruction, Morgan Stanley says

With winter ahead and a gas crunch in Europe, the demand picture appears promising. But demand destruction could be imminent as prices climb higher, some experts are warning. Higher energy prices will also fuel even higher inflation, which poses a significant threat to demand. The current energy market picture is...
TRAFFIC
morningbrew.com

Supply Chain Snags Cause Major Port Congestion

Global supply chain update: Still broken. The queue of container ships waiting to enter Los Angeles’s and Long Beach’s neighboring ports hit an all-time high of 65 vessels this past week, and they’ll wait an average of 8.7 days to deliver their cargo. The average transit time from China to...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
windpowermonthly.com

Fortum-Rusnano wins up to 1.6GW in latest Russian wind tender

The joint venture between Fortum and Rusnano has secured up to 1.6GW of new wind power capacity in Russia’s latest renewables tender, which also saw solar PV and hydropower projects contracted. Nuclear power giant Rosatom’s renewables subsidiary VetroOGK also secured more than 450MW of new wind capacity, according to results...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
techstartups.com

New study warns humanity: Rare solar superstorm could cause ‘internet apocalypse’ and global outages that could last for several months

In September 1859, the first recorded solar storm, also known as a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), hit the United States. Known as the Carrington Event, the solar storm caused widespread telegraph problems. If the same Carrington-scale event were to hit the United States today, Scientists estimate a loss of power for 20 million to 40 million people for as long as two years. This would cost anywhere between $600 billion and $2.6 trillion, not even accounting for internet loss.
SCIENCE
atlantanews.net

Rail Freight Transportation Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants GeoMetrix Rail Logistics, CTL Logistics, CN Railway, DB Schenker

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Rail Freight Transportation Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Rail Freight Transportation market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
TRAFFIC
investmentu.com

9 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $1

Robinhood is widely used because it’s a great way to get started with investing. There are a variety of stocks on the platform. And it’s easy and fun to invest. Even a few more-seasoned investors use the platform. If you know how to profit from penny stocks, below are the nine best Robinhood stocks under $1.
STOCKS
pv-magazine.com

TataPower wins 250 MW tender in India with bid of $0.033/kWh

Tata Power's TP Saurya Limited (TPSL) subsidiary has received a letter of intent (LoI) from Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. Ltd (MAHAGENCO) to set up a 250 MW grid-connected solar photovoltaic power plant in Maharashtra, the company announced Monday. TPSL won the project in tariff-based competitive bidding followed by an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
247wallst.com

5 Top Goldman Sachs Conviction List Stocks to Buy Pay Big, Safe Dividends

With the potential for a very cold winter, this company may look to extend gains into 2022. DTE Energy Co. (NYSE: DTE) is the largest utility in Michigan. Its largest operating units are DTE Electric, an electric utility serving 2.2 million customers in southeastern Michigan, and DTE Gas, a natural gas utility serving 1.3 million customers in the state. DTE Energy also has non-utility energy businesses that focus on power and industrial projects, natural gas midstream and energy trading.
STOCKS
AFP

China urges banks to avoid housing speculation to curb Evergrande risk

China has urged banks to steady the housing market and avoid speculation as fears mount that Evergrande's debt crisis could spill over into the property sector. Saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities that it is struggling to repay, the Chinese property developer's potential collapse poses systemic risks for the national and global economy. At a Wednesday meeting, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said the country's financial sector must meet the goals of "stabilising land and housing prices" and "insist on not using real estate as a short-term economic stimulus," according to an online statement. The central bank also stressed that "houses are used for living, not speculation".
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy