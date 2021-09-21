CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian Documents Showed French Submarine Project Was at Risk for Years

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) - France should not have been surprised that Australia cancelled a submarine contract, as major concerns about delays, cost overruns and suitability had been aired officially and publicly for years, Australian politicians said. Paris has recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington, saying it was blindsided by Canberra's...

www.usnews.com

thedrive

Mystery Flying Wing Aircraft Photographed Over The Philippines

The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

Australian Foreign Ministry regrets French decision

Canberra [Australia], September 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Australia regrets the French decision to recall its ambassador from the country over Canberra's withdrawal from the deal with Naval Group on submarines' supplies, a spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Saturday. On late Friday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le...
AUSTRALIA
US News and World Report

Defense Official Defends French Submarine-Making Capability

PARIS (AP) — France's Defense Ministry used Twitter to offer a robust defense of the country's submarine-making capabilities and to criticize Australia’s decision to choose the United States as a partner in a major defense deal. Defense Ministry spokesman Herve Grandjean devoted a series of tweets to tearing into the...
MILITARY
sandiegouniontribune.com

French minister: No mystery submarine deal came as ‘a shock’

STOCKHOLM — France’s defense minister said Friday it was “not a mystery” that the announcement of defense deal among the the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia that killed a multi-billion-dollar French submarine contract came as a shock to French officials. Defense Minister Florence Parly spoke after a meeting...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

How AUKUS submarine deal was sealed in Cornwall: Australian PM Scott Morrison asked Biden for secret US nuclear tech to take on China at G7 after first getting Boris onboard - then ditched 'rip off' $90bn French contract

This is the moment that Australia, the UK and the US put pen to paper on their new military alliance as Scott Morrison, Joe Biden and Boris Johnson met on the sidelines of June's G7 summit in Cornwall. It was the culmination of an 18-month plan devised by Mr Morrison...
WORLD
sldinfo.com

France and the Australian Submarine: A Ministry of Defence Update

Paris – Australia has paid most of the €900 million (US$1 billion) due for work on the initial design studies for the Shortfin Barracuda attack submarine, with some payment still to be made, a French defense ministry official said Sept. 21. “There remains some to be paid,” the official said...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Australian submarines: An arms deal or military pact?

On September 15, 2021, the heads of government of Australia, the UK, and the U.S. announced the formation of AUKUS,. While China was not explicitly mentioned, it is generally assumed countering China is the unstated motivation for the new pact. What was the need for a new partnership when there...
MILITARY
The Independent

France, Greece sign defense deal; Athens to buy 3 warships

France and Greece on Tuesday announced a major, multibillion-euro defense deal, including Athens’ decision to buy three French warships. French President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a defense and security strategic partnership in a joint news conference in Paris “This partnership expresses our will to increase and intensify our cooperation... based on our mutual interests,” Macron said. Greece will purchase three French frigates to be build by Naval Group in Lorient, in western France, Macron said.The deal includes an option for the acquisition of a fourth frigate, Mitsotakis added. The announcement comes at a...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Australians torpedo U-boat deal with French

The French are outraged again. It must be a new week. The Australians decided to cancel a very lucrative contract with them to build a fleet of submarines using old 20th century technology and buy Made In USA ones instead. The French had been salivating over the potential $66 billion dollar contract for years. That’s a lot of escargot.
ALTON, IL
Reuters

French trade minister declines to meet with Australian counterpart

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - French Trade Minister Franck Riester has declined an offer to meet his Australian counterpart next month in Paris, suggesting tensions will not quickly subside after Canberra's recent decision to scrap a $40 billion submarine deal with France. Dan Tehan had told Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: China shows military planes at Zhuhai air show

Visitors to China's major air show are getting a closeup look at the nation's latest military aircraft at the six-day event that runs through Sunday in southern China's Guangdong province.The military's “August 1st” Aerobatic Team streamed red, blue and yellow smoke trails across the skies as its planes flew in formation at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition. The annual show in Zhuhai was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.On the ground, visitors swarmed around the J-16D electronic warfare plane, a military attack helicopter and the hulking Y-20A transport aircraft.The ruling Communist Party is pouring money into developing fighter jets, stealth technology, drones and other hardware for its military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, as it presses claims to disputed seas and other territory. The air show is an opportunity for China to showcase its drones and other aircraft to potential overseas buyers as it pushes into markets that have been dominated by the United States and Europe.Apart from warplanes, a number of civilian aircraft are on display, including electric-powered aircraft and a flying car from a Chinese-Australian joint venture.
MILITARY
The Independent

Former PM questions whether Australia can maintain US subs

The former Australian prime minister who signed the now-cancelled French submarine deal questioned whether Australia could safely maintain a fleet powered by U.S. nuclear technology.Malcolm Turnbull made the 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) deal in 2016 with French majority state-owned Naval Group in 2016 to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines.Prime Minister Scott Morrison who replaced Turnbull in a power struggle within Australia’s conservative government in 2018, canceled the deal this month as part of an alliance with the United States and Britain that will deliver an Australian fleet of at least eight nuclear-powered submarines.Morrison explained that the...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

US, Philippines Assessing Defense Treaty, China Wary

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. and Philippine military officials have held initial talks to assess the future of their countries’ 70-year Mutual Defense Treaty, including revising it in a possible move that has made China wary, the Philippine defense chief said Thursday. The 1951 treaty commits the United States and...
MILITARY
