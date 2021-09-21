Inca One Reports Record Deliveries and Production for August
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2021) - INCA ONE GOLD CORP. (TSXV: INCA) (OTCQB: INCAF) (FSE: SU92) ("Inca One" or the "Company") a gold producer, operating two fully permitted mineral processing facilities in Peru, is pleased to report it has achieved record production this past month of August 2021.www.streetinsider.com
