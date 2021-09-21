Amgen (AMGN) Wins Otezla Patent Case
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Amgen today announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey has upheld patents that protect Amgen's (NASDAQ: AMGN) psoriasis therapy Otezla® (apremilast) in a patent infringement lawsuit against Sandoz Inc. ("Sandoz") and Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA), Inc. ("Zydus"). The asserted patents claim apremilast as a composition of matter ("COM"), methods of treating psoriasis with apremilast, and crystalline forms of apremilast. The court found infringement and upheld the validity of four patents – three against each defendant -- but ruled against Amgen on claims in U.S. Patent No. 10,092,541 covering methods of treating psoriasis with apremilast according to a specific dosing schedule. Today's decision will prevent Sandoz and Zydus from making, using, selling, offering to sell, or importing each of their generic versions of Otezla until expiration of the COM patent, U.S. Patent No. 7,427,638, in Feb. 2028.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0