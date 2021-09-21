Amgen (AMGN) Wins Otezla Patent Case

On September 21, Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) announced that a court had ruled in its favour regarding upholding several patents for the company’s phosphodiesterase inhibitor, Otezla (apremilast). Amgen had filed a copyright infringement suit against competitors Novartis’ Sandoz and Zydus Cadila. The recent ruling prevents these and other manufacturers from distributing generic versions of apremilast, protecting Otezla until its patent expiry in 2028. Amgen has an incredibly strong incentive to protect this particular asset, as it only recently acquired Otezla in 2019 from BMS’ Celgene for $13.4bn. Otezla is currently approved for use in plaque psoriasis (PsO), psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and oral ulcers associated with Behcet’s disease. In PsO specifically, Otezla is the only branded small molecule currently available and this indication is responsible for a majority of its sales. This patent ruling is an important safeguard for Amgen to be able to protect the last seven years of Otezla’s sales and its multi-billion-dollar investment before the launch of generics.

