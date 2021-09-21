CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amgen (AMGN) Wins Otezla Patent Case

 10 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Amgen today announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey has upheld patents that protect Amgen's (NASDAQ: AMGN) psoriasis therapy Otezla® (apremilast) in a patent infringement lawsuit against Sandoz Inc. ("Sandoz") and Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA), Inc. ("Zydus"). The asserted patents claim apremilast as a composition of matter ("COM"), methods of treating psoriasis with apremilast, and crystalline forms of apremilast. The court found infringement and upheld the validity of four patents – three against each defendant -- but ruled against Amgen on claims in U.S. Patent No. 10,092,541 covering methods of treating psoriasis with apremilast according to a specific dosing schedule. Today's decision will prevent Sandoz and Zydus from making, using, selling, offering to sell, or importing each of their generic versions of Otezla until expiration of the COM patent, U.S. Patent No. 7,427,638, in Feb. 2028.

Amgen’s Otezla wins patent battle, but a marketing war may await

On September 21, Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) announced that a court had ruled in its favour regarding upholding several patents for the company’s phosphodiesterase inhibitor, Otezla (apremilast). Amgen had filed a copyright infringement suit against competitors Novartis’ Sandoz and Zydus Cadila. The recent ruling prevents these and other manufacturers from distributing generic versions of apremilast, protecting Otezla until its patent expiry in 2028. Amgen has an incredibly strong incentive to protect this particular asset, as it only recently acquired Otezla in 2019 from BMS’ Celgene for $13.4bn. Otezla is currently approved for use in plaque psoriasis (PsO), psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and oral ulcers associated with Behcet’s disease. In PsO specifically, Otezla is the only branded small molecule currently available and this indication is responsible for a majority of its sales. This patent ruling is an important safeguard for Amgen to be able to protect the last seven years of Otezla’s sales and its multi-billion-dollar investment before the launch of generics.
Amgen wins lawsuit against Sandoz and Zydus for Otezla patent

The US District Court for the District of New Jersey has upheld patents that protect the Amgen psoriasis treatment, Otezla (apremilast), in a patent infringement case against Sandoz and Zydus Pharmaceuticals (US). Otezla is an oral small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) specific for cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP). The drug...
Amgen blocks Sandoz, Zydus generics of psoriasis drug Otezla until 2028

(Reuters) - Amgen has won a ruling in New Jersey federal court that blocks Sandoz Inc and Zydus Pharmaceuticals’ proposed generics of its blockbuster psoriasis drug Otezla until 2028, the company said. U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp in Trenton, N.J. said in a Monday order that the companies’ proposed generics...
Amgen wins patent case

Thousand Oaks-based Amgen had a big win in court on Sept. 20, as a federal court in New Jersey upheld multiple Amgen patents for its psoriasis treatment, Otezla. Amgen filed a patent infringement lawsuit earlier this year against two companies, Sandoz and Zydus Pharmaceuticals, claiming that their generic versions of Otezla infringed upon at least four of Amgen’s patents. The court found in Amgen’s favor on Sept. 20, according to an Amgen news release.
