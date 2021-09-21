CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Prices 6.185M Share Offering at $11/sh

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), a biopharmaceutical company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today's therapies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering with gross proceeds of approximately $85.0 million. Viridian is selling a total of 6,185,454 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $11.00 per share and 23,126 shares of series B preferred stock (the “Series B Preferred”) at a public offering price of $733.37 per share, which are convertible into approximately 1,541,810 shares of common stock, subject to beneficial ownership conversion limits. In addition, Viridian has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1,159,089 shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares to be sold in the underwritten public offering are being offered by Viridian. The offering is expected to close on or about September 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Olaplex (OLPX) IPO Opens 19% Higher, Valuing Co. at $16 Billion

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX), which produces hair-care products, opened for trading at $25 after pricing 73,700,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share, above the expected $17-$19 range which was raised from $14-$16. The size was raised from 67,000,000 shares.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Hair-products maker Olaplex IPO prices above range to raise $1.5 billion

Olaplex Holdings Inc. said Thursday its initial public offering priced at $21 a share, above the proposed price range of $17-$19 a share, that had been raised from an original $14-$16 a share earlier this week. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker also upsized the deal to 73.7 million shares, up from earlier plans to offer 67 million shares. The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The will start trading on the Nasdaq later Thursday under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Sotrovimab Update Suggests $1.5 Billion in 2021/2022 Revenue, Stock 'Greatly Undervalued' - H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio reiterated a Buy rating and $135.00 price target on Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) after the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

EngageSmart (ESMT) Prices 14.55M Share IPO at $26/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) a leading provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 14,550,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $26.00 per share. Of the offered shares, 13,000,000 shares are being offered by EngageSmart and 1,550,000 shares are being offered by certain of EngageSmart’s existing stockholders. In addition, the underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase from EngageSmart and the selling stockholders up to an additional 2,182,500 shares of their common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. EngageSmart will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholders.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stifel Starts Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) at Buy

Stifel analyst Erik Rasmussen initiates coverage on Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) with a Buy rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

LifeMD (LFMD) Prices 3.33M Share Offering of Common Stock at $6/Each

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LifeMD, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten registered public offering of 3,333,334 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $20 million at a public offering price of $6.00 per share of common stock, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. In connection with this offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase 500,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on October 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

EQT Corp. (EQT) Prices 25.93M Shares at $20

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 25,930,000 shares of its common stock by certain shareholders at a price to the public of $20.00 per share (the Offering). Such selling shareholders, who had received the shares as a part of the Company's acquisition of Alta Resources Development, LLC's upstream and midstream subsidiaries, have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,889,500 shares of the Company's common stock. EQT will not sell any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling shareholders. The Offering is expected to close on October 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Synlogic (SYBX) Prices 15M Share Stock Offering at $3/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Synlogic (Nasdaq: SYBX) a clinical stage company bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $3.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Synlogic from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Synlogic, are expected to be $45.0 million. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering are being sold by Synlogic. In addition, Synlogic has granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,250,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about September 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sovos Brands (SOVO) Prices 23.33M Share IPO at $12/sh

Ford (F) Stock Soars on $11.4 Billion EV Partnership with Battery Maker SK Innovation (SKOVF) Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 23,334,000 shares...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Montrose Environmental (MEG) Announces Proposed 1.75M Share Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE: MEG) announced today that it intends to offer for sale 1,750,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the securities to be sold in the offering are being offered by the Company. In addition, the Company will grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 262,500 shares of common stock.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) Files For 59.15M Share Secondary Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) files for 59,145,626 share secondary offering consisting of: (i) Common Stock issued to existing investors in Custom Truck One Source, L.P. in connection with the rollover of such entity, (ii) Common Stock held by certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors following the acquisition of NESCO Holdings, LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and NESCO Holdings I, Inc. by Capitol Investment Corp. IV and (iii) Common Stock issued by certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors in connection with the closing of the Acquisition by certain the selling securityholders (each a “selling securityholder” and, collectively, the “selling securityholders”).
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) Announces 16.01M Share Direct Offering at $2.035/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors providing for the issuance of 16,013,518 of the Company’s ordinary shares (or ordinary share equivalents in lieu thereof), at an effective purchase price of $2.035, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq Rules. ReWalk has also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate amount of 8,006,759 ordinary shares in a concurrent private placement. The offering is expected to close on or about September 29, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Better Choice Company (BTTR) Repurchased $1.3M Worth of Shares at $3.67/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Better Choice Company Inc. (NYSE American: BTTR) today announced that it has repurchased approximately $1.3 million of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $3.67 per share in the open market with cash on hand.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Remitly Global (RELY) Prices 12.16M Share IPO at $43/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY), the mobile-first provider of remittances and financial services for immigrants, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,162,777 shares of its common stock to the public, consisting of 7,000,000 shares of common stock offered by Remitly and 5,162,777 shares of common stock offered by certain of Remitly’s existing stockholders, at a public offering price of $43.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 23, 2021 under the ticker symbol “RELY.” The offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Thorne HealthTech (THRN) Prices 7M Share IPO at $10/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ: THRN) a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $10.00 per share. Thorne HealthTech has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Thorne HealthTech, are expected to be $70.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

VersaBank (VBNK) Prices 5.5M Share Public Offering at $10/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VersaBank (to commence trading as NASDAQ: VBNK) today announced the pricing of its previously-announced public offering of VersaBank's common shares. VersaBank will issue 5,500,000 shares at a price of US $10.00 per share, the equivalent of CAD $12.80 per share based on today's Bank of Canada exchange rate, for gross proceeds of US $55,000,000. The offering is expected to close on September 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Lockheed Martin (LMT) Increases Dividend to $2.80/sh; Announces Up to $5B Share Buyback

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. As part of the company's capital allocation strategy, the Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized an increase in its quarterly dividend and share repurchase authority. The board declared a fourth quarter 2021 dividend of $2.80 per share, representing an increase of $0.20 per share over last quarter. The dividend is payable on Dec. 27, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 1, 2021.
MARKETS

