Dassault Aviation plant in Bordeaux-Mérignac: inauguration of the new building dedicated to design and operations
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dassault Aviation plant in Bordeaux-Mérignac: inauguration of the new building dedicated to design and operations. Saint-Cloud, France, September 21st, 2021 - Today, Dassault Aviation inaugurated the new building at its plant in Bordeaux-Mérignac (Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, France) which...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0