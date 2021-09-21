Dassault Aviation plant in Bordeaux-Mérignac: inauguration of the new building dedicated to design and operations

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ShangRao, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - As a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, Chinese tourists are increasingly inclined to travel at a slower pace, with shorter cycles and closer proximity. They also place greater importance on safety, health, comfort travel experiences. According to the travel frequency analysis of Chinese rural tourism consumers in 2020, rural tourism has become a hot spot in the tourism market. The statistics indicate that in 2020, 70% of Chinese tourists have visited suburbs or rural areas in the province in the past year or half a year, more than 50% of tourists have visited rural areas multiple times in a year, and 18.12% of tourists have visited rural areas many times in one month.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 HOURS AGO