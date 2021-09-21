OKDHS Media Alert: Text messaging scam targeting Oklahomans
Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) has been notified of a text messaging scam targeting Oklahomans that specifically mentions benefits received through OKDHS, including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), as well as Social Security Income (SSI). The agency was notified of a similar scam in July.tulsaworld.com
Comments / 0