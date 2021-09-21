CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OKDHS Media Alert: Text messaging scam targeting Oklahomans

By From staff reports
Tulsa World
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) has been notified of a text messaging scam targeting Oklahomans that specifically mentions benefits received through OKDHS, including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), as well as Social Security Income (SSI). The agency was notified of a similar scam in July.

