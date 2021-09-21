Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) to Acquire Five Caliber Collision Properties for $4.1M

5 bedrooms | 3 baths | 3,131 sq. ft. This Former model home has 5-bedrooms and 3-baths. The primary bedroom has a gas fireplace and large walk-in closet. There are 2-additional gas fireplaces to enjoy: one each in the living room and the family room. The bathrooms are all beautifully remodeled, and the laundry room is located upstairs for convenience. The custom kitchen with center island has been fully remodeled and includes a stainless-steel range hood and upgraded appliances. The open-concept kitchen leads into a separate eat-in nook and family room combination. The huge backyard offers a pool and spa with ample decking and two pergolas that offer respite from the sun. You will appreciate the outdoor kitchen with barbecue, bar seating and refrigerator for entertaining. There is a finished 3-car garage, and the large, paved RV parking area is secure with a custom gate. Lastly, don’t miss the detached 25′ x 32′ structure with a loft and a full bathroom. Truly unique-this property has it all! Asking $1,100,000.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO