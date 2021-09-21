Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) to Acquire Five Caliber Collision Properties for $4.1M
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of five Caliber Collision properties for $4.1 million. The properties are located in strong retail corridors in Ohio and are corporate-operated under net leases with a weighted average of 9 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.6% weighted average going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.www.streetinsider.com
