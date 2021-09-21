CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Letter to the editor: Hate crime against a black Republican ignored

Herald-Dispatch
 10 days ago

Larry Elder, a Black Republican running for governor of California, at a recent outdoor event had eggs thrown at him by a white woman wearing a gorilla mask. This woman also struck in the face a member of Elder’s party. That is a hate crime, but I haven’t heard of the woman being arrested and charged. Although if she had been charged, Vice President Kamala Harris’ bond fund would have had her back on the street. This is a further reflection of what happened last summer when anarchists rioted and looted major cities with no accountability. In fact, the radicals, including leading Democrats, said, “Defund the police.”

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cool 98.7

Black North Dakota Child Is a Victim of Alleged Violent Hate Crime

WARNING: This story may be disturbing. According to Valley News Live, a 73-year-old Cass County man named Larry Balder is facing up to 15 years in prison for allegedly assaulting an 11-year-old Black girl and then being uncooperative with police officers. Not only that, Baldner is accused of telling the girl and her sister that their "skin is the color of s***" and calling them "n******." There is even a witness who saw Baldner allegedly pick the child up by her hair and choke her.
CASS COUNTY, ND
phillytrib.com

Letters to editor

Work together to reduce gun violence in Philadelphia. Gun violence varies from section to section, neighborhood to neighborhood and block to block. A constructive, positive approach is needed in order to have a longer lasting approach to this deadly epidemic. Providing guidance and healing rather than punishing is an approach...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
Idaho State Journal

Almost a third of state's hate crimes over last decade against Black people

A disproportionate number of hate crimes in Idaho have been committed against Black people in the last decade. Regardless, notable members of the state’s Black community don’t believe the data fairly represent the treatment of Black people in the Gem State. From 2011 to 2020, around 30 percent of all...
POLITICS
Herald-Dispatch

Letter to the editor: Toddler freedom ignores essential liberty

Society applies minimal constraints on individual freedom. The rule of law safeguards our liberty. George Orwell observes, “If liberty means anything at all it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”. Many quote Benjamin Franklin when condemning government overreach. In correspondence from the Pennsylvania...
KIDS
WTNH.com

FBI teams up with CT voices in a national campaign against hate crimes

(WTNH)– Hate Crimes are on the rise on the national level. The FBI is engaging in a national campaign against hate crimes with a PSA that featured some Connecticut voices. Public Affairs Specialist Charles Grady and FBI Special Agent in Charge David Sundberg share the goal of opening the floor with this national campaign.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Gavin Newsom
Herald-Dispatch

Letter to the editor: Robinson's columns filled with hate

I wish to express my feelings regarding your editorial page. Some of the writers are very objective, and others are very prejudicial. Some of the more objective I tend to agree with. I do respect all of their views. There is, however, one who sickens me with his negativism, somewhat racially motivated and always reeking with hate. Eugene Robinson, who bitterly hates former President Donald Trump and who lets his hatred pour over into all his editorials, appears in two out of your six issues of The Herald-Dispatch. This is disgusting.
SOCIETY
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Let's not be ignorant about the election

Emma Goldman said, “The greatest form of violence is ignorance”— willful ignorance, creating violence. Before and after the election, Trump spoke of election fraud, said he won the elections, filed 60 court actions, demanded audit after audit — all confirming the 2020 elections fair, free of fraud. On Jan. 6,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
jewishaz.com

Matt Gaetz calls the ADL ‘racist’ after it again calls on Tucker Carlson to step down for promoting white supremacist conspiracy theory

Rep. Matt Gaetz called the Anti-Defamation League “racist” after it again called on Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be fired for promoting the white supremacist “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory. Gaetz, the Republican congressman from Florida, also endorsed the conspiracy theory. On his popular show Wednesday, Carlson trumpeted the idea...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Homelessness#Racial Injustice#Black Republican#Democrats
Washingtonian.com

A Growing Number of Judges Are Questioning If Capitol Rioters Are Being Properly Punished

Dawn Bancroft pleaded guilty on Tuesday, September 28 for a misdemeanor charge, after the 59-year-old Pennsylvanian made a video leaving the Capitol amidst the January 6 riots saying she wanted to “shoot [Nancy Pelosi] in the friggin’ brain.” Some, including a senior District Judge, question why Bancroft wasn’t charged with a felony for threatening a government official.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pine And Lakes News

Letter to the Editor: Let's stop hateful nonsense

As a summer resident of Breezy Point, I have been a devoted reader of the Country Echo (Echo Journal) for decades. I love the detail about local matters, and I was deeply moved by last week's range of reactions to the horrors of Sept. 11, 2001. Then I reached the...
BREEZY POINT, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
US News and World Report

Hate Crime Against Gay Man From Cameroon Case Dismissed

SEATTLE (AP) — A hate crime case in Seattle involving a gay man from Cameroon has been dismissed and the people charged say they were blindsided by the arrests. Police had said a man was attacked outside his apartment in November 2018 and that his mother was assaulted in Cameroon after the man’s house guest released intimate photos of him and his husband to members of the Cameroon community, The Seattle Times reported.
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Cori Bush says Black women have ‘nothing to be ashamed of’ in testimony about racism at abortion clinic

Rep Cori Bush delivered a heartbreaking account of her rape as a teenager and subsequent decision to have an abortion after being discriminated against by staff at the clinic that provided the service, at Thursday’s hearing of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.During her testimony, Ms Bush described how she and other Black women were treated differently by clinic staff who told them that any children that they had would face poverty and made offhanded comments about how they were allegedly ruining their lives while making comments in the complete opposite vein to white women.“I overheard the clinic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
newstalk987.com

TBI Releases Data on Hate Crimes and Violence against Law Enforcement

NASHVILLE – Today, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Statistical Analysis Center released two new publications, one detailing the volume and nature of hate crime in Tennessee, and the other detailing violence directed toward the state’s law enforcement officers. Among the findings of ‘Tennessee Hate Crime 2020’:. The number of offenses...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy