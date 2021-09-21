Letter to the editor: Hate crime against a black Republican ignored
Larry Elder, a Black Republican running for governor of California, at a recent outdoor event had eggs thrown at him by a white woman wearing a gorilla mask. This woman also struck in the face a member of Elder’s party. That is a hate crime, but I haven’t heard of the woman being arrested and charged. Although if she had been charged, Vice President Kamala Harris’ bond fund would have had her back on the street. This is a further reflection of what happened last summer when anarchists rioted and looted major cities with no accountability. In fact, the radicals, including leading Democrats, said, “Defund the police.”www.herald-dispatch.com
