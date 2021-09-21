Letter to the editor: Hate crime against a black Republican ignored

I wish to express my feelings regarding your editorial page. Some of the writers are very objective, and others are very prejudicial. Some of the more objective I tend to agree with. I do respect all of their views. There is, however, one who sickens me with his negativism, somewhat racially motivated and always reeking with hate. Eugene Robinson, who bitterly hates former President Donald Trump and who lets his hatred pour over into all his editorials, appears in two out of your six issues of The Herald-Dispatch. This is disgusting.

