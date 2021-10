A Portsmouth woman was sentenced today to 9.5 years in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with a scheme to defraud veterans. “What is most egregious about the defendant’s conduct is that she used her own status as a former veteran to defraud and take advantage of other veterans,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia. “The sentence imposed in this case reflects the serious nature of these fraud schemes and the potential consequences that those who victimize veterans, who have sacrificed so much for our country, could face in the Eastern District of Virginia.”

