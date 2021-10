Philadephia-based group Nothing has shared their latest single “La La Means I Love You,” and its accompanying video. The psychedelic Delfonics cover will be featured on their upcoming deluxe album The Great Dismal B-Sides, set to release on October 8 via Relapse Records. The cover is one of three unreleased Nothing tracks that had been recorded during the band’s critically acclaimed The Great Dismal sessions alongside the previously released track “Amber Gambler.” The visual for “La La Means I Love You,” was directed by Dan Swindel, paying homage to the ’70s as the band performs the track with glistening lights and kaleidoscopic effects layered onto each shot. Check it out below.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO