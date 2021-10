The central European country of Switzerland is connected by an extensive system of trains, trams, buses, cablecars, and ferries, which transport residents and visitors to most corners of the nation and onward to other destinations in Europe. The Swiss train system is legendary for its cleanliness, efficiency, and ease of use and is an excellent way to tour the country. Bright yellow PostBus buses connect to smaller towns and more remote areas, while trams rumble through most larger Swiss cities. Mountain destinations are reachable via a vast system of cablecars and funicular railways, while Switzerland's famous lakes are served by frequent lake ferries. Scenic trains and lake steamers round out Switzerland's comprehensive public transportation system.

