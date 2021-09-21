CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renesas accelerates deep learning development for ADAS and automated driving applications

New R-Car SDK is an easy-to start & easy-to-use development framework for the R-Car V series SoCs. Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today unveiled the R-Car Software Development Kit (SDK), a complete software platform in a single package that enables quicker and easier software development and validation for smart camera and automated driving applications used in passenger, commercial, and off-road vehicles.

